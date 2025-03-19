Rope Lab & 101

This tier helps cover 1 hour of venue space!
Select this tier if you are in a stable financial situation, comfortably covering your living expenses, and have ample disposable income for non-essential spending or savings.
Unexpected financial emergencies, like car repairs or minor home maintenance, would not be financially distressing for you.
You can afford this tier without impacting your ability to enjoy other leisure activities or hobbies.
Tier 4
$20
Select this tier if you have a consistent income and can manage your day-to-day expenses comfortably. While you might not have as much expendable income, you still feel financially secure to choose this option without stress. Dealing with occasional financial surprises, like a medical bill, would not cause significant financial strain.
Tier 3
$10
Select this tier if your income might fluctuate, or you have occasional financial commitments, but you can manage your regular expenses well. Choosing this tier allows you to support the event without sacrificing your ability to enjoy occasional treats or social outings. Handling a sudden financial emergency, like a home appliance repair, would not disrupt your overall financial stability.
Tier 2
$5
Select this tier if you have a steady income, but with limited flexibility for non-essential spending. While this tier represents a meaningful commitment for you, it allows you to continue supporting without compromising your basic necessities. Unexpected expenses, like a short-term medical prescription, would require careful budgeting but not put you in financial jeopardy.
Tier 1
Free
Select this tier if your financial situation is challenging, with limited expendable income and occasional financial constraints. Handling unexpected expenses, like a utility bill increase, requires careful planning, and this tier provides valuable financial flexibility. This option enables you to remain part of the community while respecting your budget.
