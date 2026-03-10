I Am Changed Presents: R.O.P.E.: Raising Overcomers Positioned for Excellence

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About this event
The complete immersive experience! Includes lodging in our camp cabins, access to all sessions and activities, program materials, and all meals from Thursday dinner through Saturday breakfast.
Perfect for local attendees. Includes daytime access to sessions, activities, and meals for the day. (Does not include overnight lodging).
Join us for the evening session of R.O.P.E. 2026 — Raising Overcomers Positioned for Excellence.
This free pass is for guests who would like to attend the evening service only during the R.O.P.E. weekend.
R.O.P.E. is a powerful gathering designed to equip, encourage, and strengthen men and boys of all ages through faith, brotherhood, and practical empowerment.
This ticket includes:
Cannot attend but want to support the vision? Choose this option to give a financial gift. Your donation helps fund the R.O.P.E. Program and empowers us to sponsor a man or youth to attend this life-changing weekend!
$
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