I Am Changed Presents: R.O.P.E.: Raising Overcomers Positioned for Excellence

Join us for the evening session of R.O.P.E. 2026 — Raising Overcomers Positioned for Excellence.

This free pass is for guests who would like to attend the evening service only during the R.O.P.E. weekend.



R.O.P.E. is a powerful gathering designed to equip, encourage, and strengthen men and boys of all ages through faith, brotherhood, and practical empowerment.

This ticket includes: