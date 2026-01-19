Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

Hosted by

Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

About this event

RopeBoi Chest Harness workshop

59-61 E 4th St #4

New York, NY 10003, USA

Workshop Ticket (Standard Price)
$35

In-person ticket for one person.

Workshop Ticket (Reduced Price)
$18

Reduced price in-person workshop ticket for one person. We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.

Workshop Ticket (Supporter Level)
$50

In-person workshop ticket for one person. Being a supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!

Workshop Ticket (Super Supporter Level)
$70

In-person workshop ticket for one person. Being a super supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!

In-person Ticket (will pay at the door)
Free

This reserves your spot in the workshop and you agree to pay an amount between $18 and $70 (sliding scale) at the door with cash, Venmo, or CashApp.

Add a donation for Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!