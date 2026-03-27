Rose Buds Kids Camp – Discoveryland Theatre

Give your child an unforgettable summer experience at Rose Buds Kids Camp at Discoveryland Ranch!





This all-inclusive theatre camp is designed to help young performers build confidence, develop skills, and experience the excitement of being part of a live production.

🎭 Your Registration Includes:

2-week immersive theatre camp (June 9–19)

Acting, singing, and performance training

Participation in a full production of

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

Professional instruction and guided rehearsals

Final live performance for family and friends

👧 Ages: 8–18

📍 Discoveryland Ranch – Sand Springs, OK





No prior experience needed—just a willingness to have fun and be part of something special!





⚠️ Spots are limited and expected to fill quickly.