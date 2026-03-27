Rose Buds Kids Camp – Discoveryland Theatre

Give your child an unforgettable summer experience at Rose Buds Kids Camp at Discoveryland Ranch!
This all-inclusive theatre camp is designed to help young performers build confidence, develop skills, and experience the excitement of being part of a live production.
🎭 Your Registration Includes:
- 2-week immersive theatre camp (June 9–19)
- Acting, singing, and performance training
- Participation in a full production of
The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
- Professional instruction and guided rehearsals
- Final live performance for family and friends
👧 Ages: 8–18
📍 Discoveryland Ranch – Sand Springs, OK
No prior experience needed—just a willingness to have fun and be part of something special!
⚠️ Spots are limited and expected to fill quickly.
Give your child an unforgettable summer experience at Rose Buds Kids Camp at Discoveryland Ranch!
This all-inclusive theatre camp is designed to help young performers build confidence, develop skills, and experience the excitement of being part of a live production.
🎭 Your Registration Includes:
- 2-week immersive theatre camp (June 9–19)
- Acting, singing, and performance training
- Participation in a full production of
The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
- Professional instruction and guided rehearsals
- Final live performance for family and friends
👧 Ages: 8–18
📍 Discoveryland Ranch – Sand Springs, OK
No prior experience needed—just a willingness to have fun and be part of something special!
⚠️ Spots are limited and expected to fill quickly.