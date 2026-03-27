Discoveryland Charitable Foundation

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Discoveryland Charitable Foundation

About this event

Rose Buds Kids Camp – Discoveryland Theatre

19501 W 41st St

Sand Springs, OK 74063, USA

2-Week Day Camp Experience
$500

Give your child an unforgettable summer experience at Rose Buds Kids Camp at Discoveryland Ranch!


This all-inclusive theatre camp is designed to help young performers build confidence, develop skills, and experience the excitement of being part of a live production.

🎭 Your Registration Includes:

  • 2-week immersive theatre camp (June 9–19)
  • Acting, singing, and performance training
  • Participation in a full production of
    The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
  • Professional instruction and guided rehearsals
  • Final live performance for family and friends

👧 Ages: 8–18
📍 Discoveryland Ranch – Sand Springs, OK


No prior experience needed—just a willingness to have fun and be part of something special!


⚠️ Spots are limited and expected to fill quickly.

Add a donation for Discoveryland Charitable Foundation

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