Rose Circle Level Membership

Rose Circle Level includes all Dahlia Level benefits, plus:
- Early access to Plant Sales
- Exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Greenhouse and Nursery facilities
Dahlia Level benefits include membership for two named adults and the following:
- Free or discounted admission to over 400 gardens across North America through the American Horticultural Society (ashgardening.org)
- Discounted or free admission to over 1,500 museums, botanical gardens, and other cultural institutions across Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the United States through NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association)
- Membership covers two named adults in the same household
- Advance ticket sales to our annual Teddy Bear Tea event
- Discounts on garden programs and special events
- 10% discount at Plant Sales
- Private garden tour for up to 4 guests
- 10% discount at local garden retailers including East Bay Nature, EcoMulch, McDonnell Nursery, Mt. Diablo Nursery & Garden, Urban Farmer and more
- Advance notice about special events
- Gardens' eNewsletter
- Volunteer opportunities