Rose Circle Level Membership

Rose Circle Level includes all Dahlia Level benefits, plus:

Exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Greenhouse and Nursery facilities

Dahlia Level benefits include membership for two named adults and the following:

Free or discounted admission to over 400 gardens across North America through the American Horticultural Society (ashgardening.org)

Discounted or free admission to over 1,500 museums, botanical gardens, and other cultural institutions across Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the United States through NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association)

Membership covers two named adults in the same household

Advance ticket sales to our annual Teddy Bear Tea event

Discounts on garden programs and special events

10% discount at Plant Sales

Private garden tour for up to 4 guests

10% discount at local garden retailers including East Bay Nature, EcoMulch, McDonnell Nursery, Mt. Diablo Nursery & Garden, Urban Farmer and more

Advance notice about special events

Gardens' eNewsletter