Rose Walker Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Show your support for women's recovery! An over $200 value! This 38-item bundle comes with one T-shirt, one beanie, five 1.25" pins, five 2.25" pins, five 3" pins, three 3" magnets, three 1.25" keychains, three 2.25" keychains, one pen, six stickers, & nine temporary tattoos, plus a $25 Rose Walker Foundation Merch certificate. All items are customized RWF merchandise! Donated by the Rose Walker Foundation.
Starting bid
Over $200 in value!
This set includes over 40 items - two small white taper candles, a vintage candlestick, ho wood essential oil, a palo santo stick, dried rose petals, a shadow oracle deck, a crystal wisdom deck, 2 affirmation cards, 4 opium incense sticks, a journal, 5 rolls of washi tape, a crystal sticker, a crystal pen, 4 vampire's blood incense sticks, an aquamarine necklace, a quartz necklace, an amethyst pendant, a planets bracelet, a wire wrapped carnelian ring, a rainbow chakra pendant, a piece of raw jasper, amethyst heart shaped geode, eight tumble stones (rose quartz, jasper, obsidian, aquamarine, moonstone, labrodite, amethyst, ?), plus some RWF goodies.
Donated by the Rose Walker Foundation.
Starting bid
Laura Wille has offered to give an evening of babysitting for a parents night out! She is CPR certified and works at a school, you can trust your precious cargo with her! Contact us at [email protected] to receive her contact information to arrange a date! Donated by Laura Wille.
Starting bid
This certificate is available to use on any merchandise we have for sale and expires one year after the date of purchase. You can view all of our current merchandise at rosewalkerfoundation.org/merch. To use the certificate, simply contact us to let us know which items you'd like to purchase with your certificate. Any remaining balance will be indicated in our records for future use. If your purchase goes beyond $50, we will advise you on how the payment may be completed. Donated by The Rose Walker Foundation.
Starting bid
This certificate is available to use on any merchandise we have for sale and expires one year after the date of purchase. You can view all of our current merchandise at rosewalkerfoundation.org/merch. To use the certificate, simply contact us to let us know which items you'd like to purchase with your certificate. Any remaining balance will be indicated in our records for future use. If your purchase goes beyond $25, we will advise you on how the payment may be completed. Donated by The Rose Walker Foundation.
Starting bid
The woman who inspired it all. Rose was my best friend. I created this portrait as a tribute to her and our relationship. A mixed media piece made with charcoal, traditional dry pastels, pan pastels, a micron pen for the outline, and a white pen for highlight details. Donated by Madalyn Buchanan.
*Currently adding finishing touches, pictures of the finished piece will be available ASAP! Thank you.
Starting bid
A $225 dollar value.
This vest was created out of upcycled leather, hand painted, and hand studded in collaboration with Molly Briggs for the Green Is the New Black fashion show. It has only been worn once on the runway. It's in brand new condition and made of 100% genuine leather.
Donated by Madalyn Buchanan and Molly Briggs.
Starting bid
Twenty-five 2.25" RWF Pins, our entire collection. Also includes one 3" magnet, one 2.25" keychain, three stickers, and three temporary tattoos.
An over $70 dollar value! Donated by the Rose Walker Foundation
Starting bid
A $300 dollar tattoo certificate! Donated by the lovely and talented Bry Bleu at Inkology in Rifle.
Starting bid
A $148 value.
Donated by Sunlight Mountain Resort.
Two lift tickets for the upcoming '26-'27 ski season.
Starting bid
Donated by Iron Mountain Hot Springs. $100 value.
Includes:
Two 3-hour soak passes
2 complimentary towels per guest
A complimentary locker
Enjoy 16 therapeutic geothermal mineral pools, an Invigorating jetted spa, Spacious family mineral pool, Exclusive Premier Access (21+) featuring 13 inspired pools and a refreshing cold plunge, plus Two on-site cafes serving seasonal culinary delights and specialty beverages
Starting bid
Value - $165
Located in Basalt
Luxury Tanning and Red Light Therapy Beds
Includes a sample set of tanning lotion
Starting bid
A $300 value, includes over 25 items!
Created with love and care, each item was selected because it was something that she thought Rose would have loved. Donated by Angie Madsen.
Fenty Skin: Vanilla Flowers Mini Bath Trio (Body Wash, Body Spray, & Bubble Bath)
Question Beauty:
-Multichrome loose pigment eyeshadows in shades periwinkle dreams, nebula blush, and ultraviolet bouquet
-Ivy Kiss Flake Gel Multichrome eyeshadow
-Dreaming Orchid multichrome glitter lip gloss
Ulta Beauty Collection:
-Watermelon Waves Body Mist
-Watermelon Waves Body Lotion
-Hot pink loofah
-Rose and strawberry facial mask
-Targeted treatment facial mask 5 pack
-8 piece beauty set with travel bag
Eva NYC:
Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment
Essence:
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
NYX:
Glitter Primer
E.L.F.:
-6 Piece Flawless Face Brush Set
-Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil
Glo:
Ultra Soft Cleaning Wipes with Retinol
Stella & Co.:
Gold undereye masks (set of two)
Starting bid
A $25 value.
May be redeemed in the cafeteria or coffee shop.
Donated by Valley View Hospital's Culinary Department
Starting bid
Rose's bright blue topaz heart ring, along with her gloves.
Graciously donated by Lisa Howden.
Starting bid
Rose's silver crystal bracelet. It is missing one gemstone as pictured.
Graciously donated by Lisa Howden
Starting bid
Lapis Lazuli and blue tourmaline sterling silver ring that belonged to Rose.
Graciously donated by Lisa Howden.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Lisa Howden
These belonged to Rose, making them priceless. They are sterling silver earrings in great condition. They are sterling silver dreamcatcher earrings.
Starting bid
Rose's beautiful shears, the first set she bought for herself. Professional JP440C Steel Gold Hair Scissors. Ornate detailing, red gem, and ergonomic handles. Thinning/texturizing shears and straight shears. Also includes her professional cape she used while cutting hair.
Graciously donated by Lisa Howden.
Starting bid
Gifted to Rose by a friend.
"Charlie Mackesy offers inspiration and hope in uncertain times in this beautiful book based on his famous quartet of characters. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse explores their unlikely friendship and the poignant, universal lessons they learn together."
Graciously donated by Lisa Howden
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!