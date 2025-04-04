Roseburg Playschool Co-Op's Spring Raffle 2025

Guided trip by Hancock Outfitters. https://oregonguides.com/ Fish from a spacious and comfortable 26ft Umpqua Marine sled with all the equipment provided. This trip will take place on the Willamette/Columbia river for some of the best eating salmon and then shift gears and test your angling sills on the "true river monsters" known as the white sturgeon. Please bring your own lunch/beverages and your fishing license. Value of $1,000 ***280 tickets max will be available**

