ANNUAL RENEWAL. - MEMBERSHIP DUES - Donations

NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.





How Are Dues Used?





Membership dues are a vital part of what keeps our club operational and effective.

For the 2025–2026 Lionistic Year, dues are carefully allocated to ensure both local and global impact:

• Club Membership Dues: $5/month = $60.00/year

Supports local projects, meetings, and administration.





• Tail Twister Dues: $5/month = $60.00/year

Used for member engagement, fun activities, and fundraising within the club.





• Lions Clubs International Dues: $25 semi-annually = $50.00/year

Supports global service initiatives and disaster relief around the world.





• Multiple District (NY & Bermuda) Dues: $10.50 semi-annually = $21.00/year

Funds statewide programs and leadership development.





• District 20-K1 Dues: $5 semi-annually = $10.00/year

Supports district-level service, training, and communication.





• Incidentals: $2/month = $24.00/year

Covers unexpected costs and small operational needs.





• One-Time Entrance Fee: $35.00 – WAIVED

(A one-time fee for new members that we currently waive to promote accessibility. This waiver may be reinstated at the club’s discretion.)





⸻





Why Donate?





While dues help sustain our operations, your donation goes further—enabling us to scale up our projects, reach more people, and respond to urgent community needs. From providing school supplies to underserved students to hosting community health screenings and feeding families in need—your support makes it happen.





Make a difference today.

Your donation empowers service, promotes equity, and transforms lives right here in Rosedale.





Together, we serve. Will you join us?





Donate Now!









Note: When you checkout, make sure you select the optional dropdown box from "Zeffy". Select whatever you'd like to donate to keep the platform that we use free... or select "ZERO" - it's OPTIONAL.