Rosedale Lions Digital Newsletter AD Contract

Full Page Flyer AD - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$125
Inserted in PDF Version
Full Page Flyer AD - 3 Issue Bundle - Newspaper
$300
Inserted in PDF Version
Full Page Flyer AD - 1 Issue - MAGAZINE (Copy)
$150
INTERIOR PAGE 2550x3300
Full Page Flyer AD - 4 Issue Bundle - MAGAZINE
$500
INTERIOR PAGE 2550x3300
Half Page Ad Newspaper - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$75
Size: 2550x3300 Bottom./Mid PDF Page
Half Page Ad Newspaper - 1 Issue - MAGAZINE
$100
INTERIOR Size: 2550x3300 Bottom./Mid PDF Page
Half Page Ad - 3 Issue Bundle - Newspaper
$180
Size: 2550x3300 Bottom./Mid PDF Page
Half Page Ad - 4 Issue Bundle - MAGAZINE
$350
INTERIOR Size: 2550x3300 Bottom./Mid PDF Page
Banner Ad - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$200
Top of email (600x200px)
Banner AD - 3-Issue Bundle- Newspaper
$500
Top of email (600x200px)
Midsection AD - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$150
Center (400x200px)
Midsection AD - 3 Issue Bundle - Newspaper
$375
Center (400x200px)
Sidebar AD - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$100
Side panel (200x300px)
Sidebar AD - 3 Issue Bindle- Newspaper
$250
Side panel (200x300px)
Text Mention AD - 1 Issue- Newspaper
$75
2-3 sentence blurb + Link
Text Mention AD - 3 Issue Bundle - Newspaper
$180
2-3 sentence blurb + Link
Sponsor Spotlight - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$300
Logo + 150 words + Link
Sponsor Spotlight - 3 Issue Bundle - Newspaper
$750
Logo + 150 words + Link
Business Card Ad - 1 Issue Bundle - MAGAZINE
$50
Classified Section 1050x600
Business Card Ad - 4 Issue Bundle - MAGAZINE
$180
Classified Section 1050x600
Event Poster AD - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$100
Featured in newsletter section
Event Poster AD - 3 Issue Bundle - Newspaper
$250
Featured in newsletter section
Branded Image AD - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$90
Graphic or promo with CTA
Branded Image AD - 3 Issue Bundle - Newspaper
$225
Graphic or promo with CTA
Flipbook Add-on Package - 1 Issue - Newspaper
$50
For an enhanced digital experience, your AD can also be featured in our interactive FLIPBOOK EDITION of the newsletter, which mimics a real magazine with clickable pages, embedded links, and expanded reach!
3 Issue Flipbook Bundle - Newspaper
$125
For an enhanced digital experience, your AD can also be featured in our interactive FLIPBOOK EDITION of the newsletter, which mimics a real magazine with clickable pages, embedded links, and expanded reach!
Inside Front Cover - 1 Issue Bundle MAGAZINE
$250
Premium Placement 2550x3300
Inside BACK Cover - 1 Issue Bundle MAGAZINE
$250
Premium Placement 2550x3300
Inside Front Cover - 4 issue Bundle - MAGAZINE
$850
Premium Placement 2550x3300
Inside BACK Cover - 4 issue Bundle - MAGAZINE
$850
Premium Placement 2550x3300
Center Spread (2 Pages) - 1 Issue - MAGAZINE
$400
Center of Magazine 5100x3300
Center Spread (2 Pages) - 4 Issue Bundle - MAGAZINE (Copy)
$1,350
Center of Magazine 5100x3300
