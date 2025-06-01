Rosedale Lions Presents Health Fair and BLOCK PARTY
24711 Francis Lewis Blvd
Rosedale, NY 11422, USA - BLOCK PARTY: 248th St. Between Francis Lewis Blvd and 139th Avenue
Presenting Partner $25,000+
$25,000
.👑 Presenting Partner – $25,000+
“Your Brand. Our Community. One Unforgettable Event.”
(Exclusive Tier – Only 1 Available)
Overview
As the Presenting Partner, your organization receives top billing and exclusive naming rights for the Rosedale Lions Club’s signature Health Fair, Family Fun Day & Block Party. This premier sponsorship position aligns your brand with a powerful cause—bringing free health services, education, and family fun to hundreds of local residents.
Your name will appear front and center across every physical and digital asset, ensuring visibility, prestige, and lasting community goodwill.
🎯 Recognition & Branding Benefits
• Event Naming Rights:
“Rosedale Lions Club Health Fair, Family Fun Day & Block Party — Presented by [Your Company]”
• Top-tier Logo Placement on:
• Main Stage Banner
• Step-and-Repeat Photo Backdrop
• Flyers, Posters, and Digital Brochures
• Event T-Shirts (Front, Largest Logo)
• Website Homepage with Direct Link
• All Social Media Announcements and Campaigns
🗣️ Engagement & Visibility
• Opening Ceremony Speaking Opportunity
Address attendees and media directly from the main stage.
• Exclusive Emcee Shout-outs throughout the event.
• Custom Branded Booth Display in the most prominent location.
• Banner Placement at key entry and exit points.
• Custom Social Media Campaign highlighting your company’s community leadership🎪 Experience Enhancements
• Premier Double Booth Space with tent, table, and chairs provided
• VIP Parking for 6 Guests
• Opportunity to Distribute Branded Swag Bags to first 500 guests
• Inclusion of Promotional Materials in all attendee giveaways
🏆 Lasting Recognition
• Framed Champion Sponsor Plaque, presented on stage during event
• Post-Event Press Release Inclusion
• Sponsor Badge for Web & Email Use
💰 What Your Sponsorship Supports
Your $25,000+ sponsorship directly funds:
• Kids Zone activities and inflatables
• Live entertainment and DJ
• Sound and stage setup
• Health screenings and wellness vendors
• Volunteer training, t-shirts, and meals
• Printed materials and community outreach
• Food, beverages, and safety supplies
• Swag bags, banners, chairs, tables, tents, insurance, and more
🔗 Let’s Build Community Together
Be the face of impact. Your leadership will power a day of wellness, joy, and empowerment for hundreds of families in Southeast Queens.
When you checkout make sure you select the optional dropdown box from "Zeffy" - select whatever you'd like to donate to keep the platform that we use free... or select "ZERO" - it's OPTIONAL.
Diamond Partner $20,000+
$20,000
🔷 Diamond Partner – $20,000+ “Polished Impact. Brilliant Exposure. Diamond-Level Commitment.”
(Limited Tier – Only 2 Available)
Overview
The Diamond Partner sponsorship tier is designed for organizations that want significant event visibility, impactful branding, and a meaningful connection with the local community, without holding the event naming rights.
This tier provides headline recognition, signature signage placement, and exclusive co-branding of one of the event’s most dynamic areas, ensuring your brand shines throughout the day.
💎 Premium Branding & Activation
• Exclusive Sponsorship of a Signature Event Feature, such as:
• Main Entertainment Stage
• Health & Wellness Pavilion
• Main Entry Archway
• Large Custom Banner placement at your sponsored area
• Logo Displayed Prominently on:
• Main stage screen or backdrop
• Event flyers and t-shirts (back or sleeve)
• Printed event map and directional signage
• Official event website and sponsor landing page
📣 On-Site Visibility & Engagement
• Premium Double Booth Space with branded tent and signage
• Recognition During Main Announcements by event emcee
• Inclusion of Marketing Materials in all attendee swag bags
• Social Media Video Spotlight (1-2 min sponsor feature)
• 5 VIP Parking Passes for staff or guests
🏅 Recognition & Perks
• Framed Diamond Sponsor Award Plaque (on-stage presentation)
• Featured in Post-Event Thank You Video
• Special Mention in Event Press Release
• Dedicated Thank You Post across event social platforms
💰 What Your Sponsorship Supports
Your $20,000+ investment helps deliver:
• Stage infrastructure and audio-visual systems
• Major wellness station setup and materials
• Entrance gate décor, check-in, signage
• Community outreach and promotional printing
• Event safety and accessibility accommodations
• Volunteer appreciation efforts and swag
✨ Shine Bright With Purpose
✨ Shine Bright With Purpose
The Diamond Partner tier positions your company at the center of action, spotlighting your commitment to equity, health, and community celebration. Join us in building an unforgettable legacy.
Legacy Partner $15,000+
$15,000
💠 Legacy Partner – $15,000+
“Honoring Visionaries Who Pave the Way for Community Impact.”
(Limited to 3 Sponsors)
Overview
The Legacy Partner tier offers your organization a prominent and enduring role in our annual Health Fair, Family Fun Day & Block Party. With naming rights to a key community-facing event segment, this package offers high-visibility recognition, VIP access, and deep engagement—allowing you to build both brand presence and community trust.
Legacy Sponsors represent organizations that lead by example, backing programs that prioritize health, unity, and family.
🏷️ Segment Branding Opportunities
Choose one of the following major areas for exclusive co-branding:
• 🎈 “Kids Zone Presented by [Your Company]”
• 🏥 “Wellness Pavilion Powered by [Your Company]”
• 🧃 “[Your Company] Main Food & Refreshment Court”
• 🙋 “Volunteer HQ Sponsored by [Your Company]”
Includes:
• Large signage at your selected segment
• Recognition on the event map and directional signs
• Co-branding on segment-specific flyers and social posts
📣 Visibility & Publicity
• Premium Booth Space near your sponsored segment (with tent, table, chairs)
• Logo placement on:
• Flyers, brochures, and banners
• Event t-shirts (sleeve or back placement)
• Event website and registration portal
• Select social media marketing content
• Stage Shout-Outs during your sponsored program
🎁 Community Engagement & Benefits
• Swag Bag Inclusion for 500+ attendees
• 3 VIP Parking Passes
• Opportunity to Distribute Branded Giveaways
• Plaque Presentation on stage recognizing your impact
🏆 Recognition & Legacy Value
• Framed Legacy Award Plaque presented by Rosedale Lions leadership
• Featured Thank You Post on social media post-event
• Name Listed in Post-Event Report & Press Summary
• First Right of Renewal for next year’s Legacy Tier
💰 Your Impact
Your support helps fund:
• Infrastructure for the sponsored segment
• Volunteers, equipment, setup, signage, and hospitality
• Materials for health screenings, games, or meals
• Outreach, printing, and distribution
• Youth-focused engagement and wellness awareness
💠 Build a Legacy of Service and Community Leadership
💠 Build a Legacy of Service and Community Leadership
By becoming a Legacy Partner, your company is recognized not only for its financial support but also for its belief in uplifting families, inspiring children, and promoting wellness.
Platinum Sponsorship Tier – $10,000+
$10,000
Platinum Sponsorship Tier – $10,000+
As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and exclusive benefits designed to maximize your visibility and demonstrate your commitment to community impact. This tier is ideal for partners seeking to make a significant statement of support and engage directly with our event audience.
Benefits Include:
• Prime Logo Placement: Your company logo prominently displayed on all event materials, including flyers, posters, banners, and the official event website.
• Exclusive Recognition: Featured as a Platinum Sponsor in all press releases, social media campaigns, and email newsletters, reaching thousands of community members and stakeholders.
• Event Signage: Premium signage placement at key locations during the event to ensure maximum brand exposure.
• Complimentary Booth Space: A dedicated exhibitor booth at the event, allowing direct engagement with attendees to showcase your products and services.
• On-Stage Acknowledgement: Verbal recognition by the event host during key moments and opening/closing ceremonies.
• VIP Access: Up to 10 VIP passes for your team or clients, including access to the VIP lounge and special networking opportunities with community leaders and other sponsors.
• Customized Social Media Campaign: Tailored posts highlighting your partnership, shared across the Rosedale Lions Club’s official social channels before, during, and after the event.
• Opportunity for Promotional Giveaways: Ability to distribute branded merchandise or promotional materials directly to attendees.
• Post-Event Impact Report: Receive a comprehensive report summarizing event reach, engagement statistics, and the positive community impact made possible through your support.
Sponsor Tier Availability & Exclusivity
To ensure that each sponsor receives optimal exposure and impactful engagement with our audience of approximately 300 attendees, we have carefully limited the number of sponsorships at each tier. The Platinum Sponsorship Tier is capped at 4 exclusive partners to provide maximum visibility without overcrowding the event branding and promotional materials.
This strategic limitation ensures your organization’s logo and messaging stand out prominently, creating a meaningful connection with attendees and reinforcing your leadership in community support. Meanwhile, the Presenting Sponsor Tier ($25,000+) is reserved for the highest level of partnership, allowing those sponsors to receive premier recognition as lead event champions.
By structuring sponsorships this way, we balance exclusivity with opportunity, giving each sponsor a unique platform to showcase their commitment and maximize their investment impact.
Gold Sponsorship Tier – $7,500+
$7,500
Gold Sponsorship Tier – $7,500+
As a Gold Sponsor, your organization will enjoy strong brand visibility and meaningful engagement opportunities at our event. This tier is designed for partners who want to demonstrate solid community support while gaining valuable exposure among attendees.
Benefits Include:
• Prominent Logo Placement: Your company logo displayed on event flyers, posters, banners, and the official event website.
• Recognition in Marketing: Featured as a Gold Sponsor in social media posts, email newsletters, and select press releases.
• Event Signage: Logo included on event signage placed in high-traffic areas.
• Complimentary Booth Space: One exhibitor booth at the event to connect directly with attendees.
• Verbal Recognition: Acknowledgement by the event host during the program.
• VIP Access: Up to 5 VIP passes to the event, including access to the VIP lounge.
• Social Media Mentions: Inclusion in multiple social media shout-outs before and during the event.
• Opportunity to Provide Promotional Items: Ability to distribute branded materials or giveaways to attendees.
• Post-Event Recognition: Your logo included in the post-event thank-you communications and impact report.
Availability:
To ensure meaningful exposure while maintaining an exclusive atmosphere, we are offering up to 6 Gold Sponsorship opportunities for this event. This balance allows our Gold Sponsors to benefit from strong brand visibility without overcrowding the event’s promotional materials.
Sponsor Tier Availability & Value
Limiting the number of Gold Sponsors to 6 exclusive partners helps maintain a high-impact presence for each sponsor among our anticipated 300 attendees. This exclusivity ensures your brand stands out prominently on event materials and signage, providing excellent return on investment.
Positioned below the Platinum and Presenting tiers, the Gold Sponsorship offers a robust platform for community engagement, enabling your organization to showcase commitment to the Rosedale Lions Club’s mission and foster valuable connections.
By structuring the sponsorships with clear limits and defined benefits, we create a dynamic, rewarding partnership experience for all involved.
Silver Sponsorship Tier – $5,000+
$5,000
Silver Sponsorship Tier – $5,000+
The Silver Sponsorship Tier offers strong brand presence and direct community engagement at a meaningful level. It’s ideal for organizations that want to contribute significantly to the success of the event while gaining valuable exposure.
Benefits Include:
• Logo Placement: Your logo included on event flyers, posters, select signage, and the official event website.
• Marketing Recognition: Listed as a Silver Sponsor in social media promotions and email newsletters.
• Complimentary Booth Space: One exhibitor table to engage with event attendees.
• Verbal Acknowledgement: Recognition by the event host during the program.
• VIP Access: Up to 3 VIP passes to the event, including access to the VIP lounge.
• Promotional Materials: Opportunity to include branded items in attendee gift bags or at giveaway stations.
• Post-Event Recognition: Mention in the post-event impact report and sponsor thank-you message.
Availability:
To preserve sponsor value and avoid brand dilution, we are offering up to 8 Silver Sponsorship opportunities for this event.
Bronze Sponsorship Tier – $2,500+
$2,500
Bronze Sponsorship Tier – $2,500+
The Bronze Sponsorship Tier is a great entry-level opportunity for local businesses and organizations to show support for the community while gaining access to marketing and on-site engagement benefits.
Benefits Include:
• Logo Inclusion: Logo listed on the event website and group sponsor banner.
• Social Media Acknowledgement: Group mention on official social media platforms before the event.
• Booth Option: Complimentary half-table space or shared booth area (if desired).
• Verbal Mention: Group recognition by the event host during the program.
• 2 VIP Passes: Includes access to general activities and the VIP area.
• Promotional Materials: Option to provide branded items or flyers for attendee distribution.
Availability:
We are offering up to 10 Bronze Sponsorship opportunities, ideal for small businesses and community organizations looking to connect with local families and professionals.
🎗 Community Partner Sponsor – $1,000+
$1,000
🎗 Community Partner Sponsor – $1,000+
Availability: Unlimited
Overview:
The Community Partner Tier is ideal for local businesses, civic groups, and individuals looking to make a meaningful impact at the grassroots level. This tier offers visibility and engagement with the Rosedale community while supporting a day of health, unity, and celebration.
Benefits Include:
• Logo Inclusion: Displayed on the official event website and Community Sponsor recognition board at the event
• Event Access: Includes 2 VIP Passes for exclusive event perks
• Public Recognition: Verbal acknowledgment by the event host during the program
• Promotion Opportunity: Ability to provide branded giveaways or printed materials for distribution at the event
• Post-Event Recognition: Included in post-event community thank-you messaging (email or social media)
This tier provides an accessible yet impactful way to support local service, visibility, and outreach while aligning with the Lions Club's mission of community betterment.
Co-Sponsor
$5,000
Display booth at event Half-page announcement in program Logo on Programs and event materials 5 passes for the event Expert on Call Table (optional)
Supporter
$3,500
Acknowledgement in program Logo on Program and conference materials 2 passes for the event Expert on Call table (optional)
Food & Beverage Sponsor
$2,500
(Hot Dogs, Burgers and Buns, Tuna, Chicken and Veggie Wraps and or Sandwiches for at least 300 participants, Healthy snacks giveaways, Fruit & Granola bars, Water, Juice, etc.) Co-sponsor benefits + table placards with sponsor's info (for ex: stats, infographics, contact info, etc.) TV plasma at the venue with sponsor's video or slideshow (limited to the place of catering)
Activities and Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500
(Bouncy Houses, Face painting, Popcorn Machines and Balloon Artists. Live Music and DJ, Fitness Demos, i.e. Zumba, yoga, etc.)
Publishing Sponsor
$2,000
(Print costs of the event program, banners, posters, welcome package, team t-shirts, etc.) Supporter benefits: + sponsor-branded welcome package
Media Sponsor
$2,000
(Audio-visual services and media production, such as video recordings, webcasting, photography, TED lighting, live poll services, technicians at the venue, etc.) Supporter benefits: + logo on post-event video-materials.
Swag, Branding and Giveaways Sponsor
$2,000
(Event T-shirts, Tote Bags, sponsored branded Hand Sanitizer, Pens, Notepads, Reusable shopping bags.
Community Resource Stations Sponsors-Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
“Official Entertainment Sponsor”
Includes:
• Logo on stage banners and printed event schedule
• Mentions by the MC before and during performances
• Branding on DJ booth and the entertainment zone
• Helps fund performers, DJs, sound tech, and stage staff.
Media & Publishing Sponsor
$2,500
Supports: Print, digital and press materials
Includes:
• Logo on all flyers, social media campaigns, promo posters
• Mention in official press releases and community announcements
• Covers graphics design, printing, marketing distribution.
Health and Education Sponsor
$2,500
Support free screenings, health booths, & workshops
Includes:
• Branding on health tents and check-in tables
• Mention in community health promotions
• Recognition in wellness-focused press outreach.
Swag Bag and Giveaway Sponsor
$2,500
Put your brand in every hand
Includes:
• Your Logo on 300 branded tote bags
• Opportunity to insert giveaways or promo items
• Branding on swag station signage
Kids Zone - Snapology - STEAM Bus Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsor of the Snapology - STEAM Bus for education and engagement.
Includes:
• Signage on Kids Zone
• Booth space near activities
• Shout-outs during kids' programming.
Kids Zone & Engagement Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor of the inflatable rides, games, crafts, face painting
Includes:
• Signage on Kids Zone
• Booth space near activities
• Shout-outs during kids' programming.
Operations & Volunteer Sponsor
$2,000
Fuel the logistics that make the event run smoothly
Includes:
• Logo on volunteer shirts and staff lanyards
• Recognition in “Thank You” signage
• Covers, tables, chairs, tents, clean-up crew, water station, etc.
Community Partner Sponsor - $1000
$1,000
Support a great cause and get visibility
Includes:
• Logo on shared sponsor banner
• Social Media Shout-out
• 10x10 booth space
In-Kind Sponsors
$500
– Value $500+ Donate goods, food, or services
Examples: water, snacks, signage printing, equipment, etc.
Includes:
• Logo/name on shared banner or item signage
• Social media and verbal recognition.
Engagement & Activation Sponsor - $ 1,500
$1,500
(Photo booth, raffles, contests)
Branded Refreshments Station Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500
(Cups, coffee, cold drinks, with your brand)
Educational Materials Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000
(Branded wellness packets, brochures, takeaways)
(Branded wellness packets, brochures, takeaways)
Other $100+
$100
Other
Other - Any Amount
$5
Any Amount
Add a donation for Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!