Rosedale Lions Presents Health Fair and BLOCK PARTY

Platinum Sponsorship Tier – $10,000+ As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and exclusive benefits designed to maximize your visibility and demonstrate your commitment to community impact. This tier is ideal for partners seeking to make a significant statement of support and engage directly with our event audience. Benefits Include: • Prime Logo Placement: Your company logo prominently displayed on all event materials, including flyers, posters, banners, and the official event website. • Exclusive Recognition: Featured as a Platinum Sponsor in all press releases, social media campaigns, and email newsletters, reaching thousands of community members and stakeholders. • Event Signage: Premium signage placement at key locations during the event to ensure maximum brand exposure. • Complimentary Booth Space: A dedicated exhibitor booth at the event, allowing direct engagement with attendees to showcase your products and services. • On-Stage Acknowledgement: Verbal recognition by the event host during key moments and opening/closing ceremonies. • VIP Access: Up to 10 VIP passes for your team or clients, including access to the VIP lounge and special networking opportunities with community leaders and other sponsors. • Customized Social Media Campaign: Tailored posts highlighting your partnership, shared across the Rosedale Lions Club’s official social channels before, during, and after the event. • Opportunity for Promotional Giveaways: Ability to distribute branded merchandise or promotional materials directly to attendees. • Post-Event Impact Report: Receive a comprehensive report summarizing event reach, engagement statistics, and the positive community impact made possible through your support. Sponsor Tier Availability & Exclusivity To ensure that each sponsor receives optimal exposure and impactful engagement with our audience of approximately 300 attendees, we have carefully limited the number of sponsorships at each tier. The Platinum Sponsorship Tier is capped at 4 exclusive partners to provide maximum visibility without overcrowding the event branding and promotional materials. This strategic limitation ensures your organization’s logo and messaging stand out prominently, creating a meaningful connection with attendees and reinforcing your leadership in community support. Meanwhile, the Presenting Sponsor Tier ($25,000+) is reserved for the highest level of partnership, allowing those sponsors to receive premier recognition as lead event champions. By structuring sponsorships this way, we balance exclusivity with opportunity, giving each sponsor a unique platform to showcase their commitment and maximize their investment impact. When you checkout make sure you select the optional dropdown box from "Zeffy" - select whatever you'd like to donate to keep the platform that we use free... or select "ZERO" - it's OPTIONAL.

Platinum Sponsorship Tier – $10,000+ As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and exclusive benefits designed to maximize your visibility and demonstrate your commitment to community impact. This tier is ideal for partners seeking to make a significant statement of support and engage directly with our event audience. Benefits Include: • Prime Logo Placement: Your company logo prominently displayed on all event materials, including flyers, posters, banners, and the official event website. • Exclusive Recognition: Featured as a Platinum Sponsor in all press releases, social media campaigns, and email newsletters, reaching thousands of community members and stakeholders. • Event Signage: Premium signage placement at key locations during the event to ensure maximum brand exposure. • Complimentary Booth Space: A dedicated exhibitor booth at the event, allowing direct engagement with attendees to showcase your products and services. • On-Stage Acknowledgement: Verbal recognition by the event host during key moments and opening/closing ceremonies. • VIP Access: Up to 10 VIP passes for your team or clients, including access to the VIP lounge and special networking opportunities with community leaders and other sponsors. • Customized Social Media Campaign: Tailored posts highlighting your partnership, shared across the Rosedale Lions Club’s official social channels before, during, and after the event. • Opportunity for Promotional Giveaways: Ability to distribute branded merchandise or promotional materials directly to attendees. • Post-Event Impact Report: Receive a comprehensive report summarizing event reach, engagement statistics, and the positive community impact made possible through your support. Sponsor Tier Availability & Exclusivity To ensure that each sponsor receives optimal exposure and impactful engagement with our audience of approximately 300 attendees, we have carefully limited the number of sponsorships at each tier. The Platinum Sponsorship Tier is capped at 4 exclusive partners to provide maximum visibility without overcrowding the event branding and promotional materials. This strategic limitation ensures your organization’s logo and messaging stand out prominently, creating a meaningful connection with attendees and reinforcing your leadership in community support. Meanwhile, the Presenting Sponsor Tier ($25,000+) is reserved for the highest level of partnership, allowing those sponsors to receive premier recognition as lead event champions. By structuring sponsorships this way, we balance exclusivity with opportunity, giving each sponsor a unique platform to showcase their commitment and maximize their investment impact. When you checkout make sure you select the optional dropdown box from "Zeffy" - select whatever you'd like to donate to keep the platform that we use free... or select "ZERO" - it's OPTIONAL.

More details...