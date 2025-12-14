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Your $1 donation grants you entry to Rose Gold, a night of elegance and inspiration. Every dollar contributes to the aspirations of six remarkable young men from The Village mentorship program. Please note: This ticket includes entry only. No additional accommodations are provided. Thank you for your support!
With your $25 donation, you’re securing entry to an unforgettable evening at Rose Gold. Your contribution will help fund the educational and career dreams of six young men from The Village mentorship program. Please note: This ticket includes entry only. No additional accommodations are provided. We deeply appreciate your generosity!
A Pioneer leads the way, shaping the future for those who follow. Your $75 donation secures your entry to Rose Gold, an unforgettable night of mentorship, music, and celebration. Your contribution helps provide resources and opportunities for the young men of The Village Mentorship Program, ensuring they have the tools they need to achieve their dreams.
Please note: This ticket includes entry only. No additional accommodations are provided.
By purchasing this $100 ticket, you’re making a meaningful impact while attending Rose Gold. Your support directly invests in the futures of six exceptional young men from The Village mentorship program. Please note: This ticket includes entry only. No additional accommodations are provided. Together, we can make their dreams a reality!
A $1,000 ticket to Rose Gold represents a profound commitment to changing lives. Your generous donation will significantly support the educational and career goals of six remarkable young men from The Village mentorship program. Please note: This ticket includes entry only. No additional accommodations are provided. Thank you for being a true champion of their aspirations!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!