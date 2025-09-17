Roselyn's Fall 2025 Popcorn Shop (Pack 67)

$
Mouthwatering taste of delicate and crispy gourmet caramel popcorn.
9oz.
Paper order form item DD
Smooth, buttery caramel popcorn finished with a decadent chocolaty drizzle. A perfect pairing of sweet and satisfying.
12 oz.
Paper order form item ZE
Cheesy goodness of white cheddar cheese on light, crunchy popcorn.
5 oz.
Paper order form item ZD
Classic popcorn with a twist. Our Cinnamon Crunch Popcorn combines the warm, sweet flavor of cinnamon with the light, crisp crunch of popcorn. It’s sweet perfection.
12 oz.
Paper order form item KT
Delicious milk Chocolatey pretzels that melt in your mouth!
10 oz.
Paper order form item ZW
Packed with fiber and low in calories, our Salted Jumbo Cashews are just the right indulgence for any snack attack. And as you might expect, our fresh and crunchy Jumbo Cashews are loaded with jumbo flavor.
12 oz.
Paper order form item ZG
Full of protein, fiber and healthy fats with honey bringing just the right amount of sweetness. Our Honey Roasted Peanuts are the perfect everyday snack. But bring the can with you - because a handful won’t do.
12 oz.
Paper order form item ZH
Our gourmet popping kernels not only taste great, they’re full of antioxidants and light on the hulls for the perfect popcorn right out of your pan every time.
30 oz.
Paper order form item V
Enjoy all the flavor of buttery corn on the cob without the mess. Treat yourself to the taste of summer - and tell others you ate your vegetables!
12 packs - microwaveable
Paper order form item G
Enjoy the taste of the county fair without leaving your couch. Our Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn captures old-fashioned delight in every single bite. It’s the sweetness you want for the popcorn you crave.
12 pack - microwaveable
Paper order form item YY
Flip on the movie, turn down the lights and you’ll feel like you’re getting the full cinematic experience with this popcorn. It’s so good, it may become your excuse to just stay home and avoid the concession line.
18 packs - microwaveable
Paper order form item MM
You don’t have to be on the trail to enjoy our Classic Trail Mix. Peanuts, cranberries, raisins, chocolate candies, and cashews all mixed together to give you the burst of flavor - and energy - you need.
16 oz.
Paper order form item X
Loaded with almonds, pecans and cashews. A rich, buttery caramel corn taken to the next level with a trio of premium nuts. Indulgent. Crunchy. Completely Supreme.
14 oz
Paper order form item E
A combo of Caramel Corn, White Cheddar and Yellow Cheddar.
Paper order form item JK
