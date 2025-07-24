Roses and Rosé

Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Admission to all areas begins at 6 pm.
$50 tax-deuctible
Admission to a special VIP reception at 5:00 pm, along with general admission.
$50 tax-deductible
1 VIP ticket, 1 Named HBCU Book Scholarship ($250 ), Reserved seat in VIP area, Logo in digital program, Social media recognition.
$400 tax-deductible
Complete form below
2 VIP tickets, 2 Named HBCU Scholarships ($500), Reserved table seating for 2 guests, Signature gift for 2 guests. Logo in digital program, Social media recognition.
$700 tax-deductible
Complete form below
4 VIP Tickets, 4 named HBCU Book Scholarships ($1,000), Signature gift for 4 guests ($200 value), Reserved table seating for 4 guest, Logo in digital program, Social media recognition, Recognition throughout the event,
$1400 tax-deductible
Complete form below
10 VIP tickets, 10 Named HBCU Book Scholarships ($2,500), Signature gift for 10 guests ($500 value), Reserved table for 10, Logo in digital program, Social media recognition, Recognition throughout the event,
$3,500 tax-deductible
Complete form below
