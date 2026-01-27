Roses are Red, Bowls are Full

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About this event
Feeds one dog or cat for a full month
Because steady love means never missing a meal.
Donor receives 1 special edition Valentine’s Day e-card via email.
Feeds two pets for a month
Twice the bowls. Twice the love.
Donor receives 2 special edition Valentine’s Day e-card via email.
Feeds three pets for a month
A little more love goes a long way.
Donor receives 3 special edition Valentine’s Day e-cards via email.
Feeds multiple pets in one family for a month
Keeping families—and their pets—together.
Donor receives the FULL special edition Valentine’s Day e-card pack via email.
Feeds 10 pets for a month
Love that reaches beyond one home.
Donor receives the FULL special edition e-card pack + printed Valentine card pack.
Feeds 20 pets for a month
When your Valentine’s gift feeds a whole community.
Donor receives the FULL special edition e-card pack, printed card pack, and a special thank-you shoutout on all of our social media channels.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!