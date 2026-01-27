Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control

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Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control

About this event

Roses are Red, Bowls are Full

Love that Lasts
$30

Feeds one dog or cat for a full month

Because steady love means never missing a meal.


Donor receives 1 special edition Valentine’s Day e-card via email.

Double the Love
$60

Feeds two pets for a month

Twice the bowls. Twice the love.


Donor receives 2 special edition Valentine’s Day e-card via email.

Whole Hearted Support
$90

Feeds three pets for a month

A little more love goes a long way.


Donor receives 3 special edition Valentine’s Day e-cards via email.

Family Keeper
$150

Feeds multiple pets in one family for a month

Keeping families—and their pets—together.


Donor receives the FULL special edition Valentine’s Day e-card pack via email.

Community Care
$300

Feeds 10 pets for a month

Love that reaches beyond one home.


Donor receives the FULL special edition e-card pack + printed Valentine card pack.

Love Multiplied
$600

Feeds 20 pets for a month

When your Valentine’s gift feeds a whole community.


Donor receives the FULL special edition e-card pack, printed card pack, and a special thank-you shoutout on all of our social media channels.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!