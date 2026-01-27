Sickle Cell Anemia Resource Foundation

Hosted by

Sickle Cell Anemia Resource Foundation

About this event

4th Annual Rosia's Walk and Health Fair

2399 Willow Glenn River Road Alexandria

LA 71302

Champion Walker
$30

Includes an official event T-shirt and full participation in the walk. Perfect for our frontline supporters!

Impact Walker
$20

Walk with purpose and help make a difference!

Sleep Walker
$10

Support from home if you’re unable to attend or if you’d like to come out and show your support without walking. Your donation still makes a powerful impact!

Sickle Cell Warrior
$10

Includes an official T-Shirt.**Only for individuals with living sickle cell disease.

Add a donation for Sickle Cell Anemia Resource Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!