Ross Center Fall Ball One Day Tournament

SwiftCell Sports Liability Waiver and Release of Claims

Event Location: Ross Center – Muncie, Indiana

Hosting Company: SwiftCell Sports

Acknowledgment of Risk

I, the undersigned participant (or parent/legal guardian if under 18), acknowledge and fully understand that participation in sports, athletic events, and related activities involves inherent risks of injury, including but not limited to: sprains, strains, fractures, concussions, heat-related illness, and other serious injuries. These risks may arise from my own actions, the actions of others, or the condition of the facilities and equipment.

Assumption of Risk

I voluntarily assume all risks, known and unknown, associated with participation in this event hosted by SwiftCell Sports at the Ross Center, including any injuries, accidents, or illnesses that may result.

Release of Liability

In consideration of being allowed to participate, I hereby release, waive, and discharge SwiftCell Sports, its owners, officers, employees, volunteers, sponsors, and the Ross Center from any and all liability, claims, demands, actions, or causes of action arising out of or related to any loss, damage, injury, or death that may occur during or as a result of my participation.

Medical Treatment

I authorize SwiftCell Sports to obtain medical care for me in the event of an injury or illness during the event, and I assume full financial responsibility for any medical services provided.

Photo/Video Release (Optional)

I grant SwiftCell Sports permission to use photographs, videos, and likenesses of me for promotional purposes without compensation.

Severability

If any portion of this waiver is found unenforceable, the remaining provisions shall remain in full effect.