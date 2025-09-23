Ross Center Fall Ball One Day Tournament

Muncie, IN 47302, USA
🍂 Fall Ball One-Day Event – November 1st
Join us at the Ross Center in Muncie, Indiana for a fun-filled day of competitive softball!
This is the perfect chance to wrap up your fall season with great competition and a full day of ball. Spots are limited, so reserve your team today!
Event Location: Ross Center – Muncie, Indiana
Hosting Company: SwiftCell Sports
I, the undersigned participant (or parent/legal guardian if under 18), acknowledge and fully understand that participation in sports, athletic events, and related activities involves inherent risks of injury, including but not limited to: sprains, strains, fractures, concussions, heat-related illness, and other serious injuries. These risks may arise from my own actions, the actions of others, or the condition of the facilities and equipment.
I voluntarily assume all risks, known and unknown, associated with participation in this event hosted by SwiftCell Sports at the Ross Center, including any injuries, accidents, or illnesses that may result.
In consideration of being allowed to participate, I hereby release, waive, and discharge SwiftCell Sports, its owners, officers, employees, volunteers, sponsors, and the Ross Center from any and all liability, claims, demands, actions, or causes of action arising out of or related to any loss, damage, injury, or death that may occur during or as a result of my participation.
I authorize SwiftCell Sports to obtain medical care for me in the event of an injury or illness during the event, and I assume full financial responsibility for any medical services provided.
I grant SwiftCell Sports permission to use photographs, videos, and likenesses of me for promotional purposes without compensation.
If any portion of this waiver is found unenforceable, the remaining provisions shall remain in full effect.
