Rotaract Royale: Poker Classic

About this event
Your admission ticket includes $2,500 in poker chips for open free-play and complimentary hors d’oeuvres prepared by Tahoe Donner's Executive Chef. Bar beverages available for purchase.
Join the action with the Poker Tournament Buy-In (in addition to General Admission). This entry includes access to a competitive poker tournament with a starting stack of $8,000 in tournament chips to kick off your game!
Please note: free-play chips and tournament chips are separate.
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