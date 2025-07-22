Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament

7000 Alameda Dr

Rancho Murieta, CA 95683, USA

Individual Golfer
$200

Single Golfer. Includes light breakfast, bag lunch, dinner, food and drinks on the course and awards.

Twosome
$400

2 golfers. Includes light breakfast, bag lunch, dinner, food and drinks on the course and awards.

Foursome
$800

Team of 4 Golfers. Includes light breakfast, bag lunch, dinner, food and drinks on the course and awards.

Course Sponsor
$10,000

Includes 8 Golfers, 8 Value Packs(Opportunity tickets and Mulligans), 8 Dinners, Advertising on Social Media, Signage throughout the Golf course and at registration.

Dinner Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 4 Golfers, 4 Value Packs (Opportunity tickets and Mulligans), 4 Dinners, Advertising on Social Media, Signage throughout the Golf course

Corporate
$2,500

Includes 4 Golfers, 4 Dinners, Advertising on Social Media, Signage throughout the Golf course

Hole in One Sponsor
$1,500

Advertising on Social Media, Signage at the hole and throughout the Golf course

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Advertising on social media and signage on the beverage cart.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.

Closest to Pin Sponsor
$500

Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$350

Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.

Hole Sponsor
$300

Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.

Dinner Ticket Only
$37

1 individual dinner

Mulligans
$10

2 Mulligans for $10

Raffle Tickets
$20

25 raffle tickets for $20

