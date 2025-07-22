Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament

Single Golfer. Includes light breakfast, bag lunch, dinner, food and drinks on the course and awards.
2 golfers. Includes light breakfast, bag lunch, dinner, food and drinks on the course and awards.
Team of 4 Golfers. Includes light breakfast, bag lunch, dinner, food and drinks on the course and awards.
Includes 8 Golfers, 8 Value Packs(Opportunity tickets and Mulligans), 8 Dinners, Advertising on Social Media, Signage throughout the Golf course and at registration.
Includes 4 Golfers, 4 Value Packs (Opportunity tickets and Mulligans), 4 Dinners, Advertising on Social Media, Signage throughout the Golf course
Includes 4 Golfers, 4 Dinners, Advertising on Social Media, Signage throughout the Golf course
Advertising on Social Media, Signage at the hole and throughout the Golf course
Advertising on social media and signage on the beverage cart.
Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.
Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.
Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.
Advertising on social media and sign at the hole.
1 individual dinner
2 Mulligans for $10
25 raffle tickets for $20
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing