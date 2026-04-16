Rotary Club Of Babcock Ranch 2nd Annual Golf Open's Silent Auction

Hosted by Mark Lamberth, Executive bourbon Steward, Stave and Thief Society, and the Honorable Cynthia Lamberth, Kentucky Colonel. Join us for a fun, Kentucky inspired evening blind tasting four bourbons that introduce the bourbon flavor wheel, followed by a premium selection neat, pour from the bourbon wall. Also includes a south peach smash or old-fashioned welcome cocktail. Includes a Charcuterie board and Bourbon dark chocolates. All guest go home with tasting notes and cocktail recipe cards. DDs may attend as your 5th&/or 6th guest. Event time and date must be worked out at least a month in advance. Valued at $550.00.