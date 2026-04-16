Rotary Club Of Babcock Ranch 2nd Annual Golf Open's Silent Auction

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Plush, squeaky and crinkly toys, plus a ball for your pup's entertainment with or without you. Cuddle blanket, shampoo, porcelain bowls, treats, along with a phot frame to capture that photo of the wagging tail when they see what you brought home for them! Value $80.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a lovely tea-time picnic with this beautifully wrapped basket filled with sweet and savory treats. Includes a stylish lunch tote, raspberry & lemon tea, French jam, Walkers shortbread, a bamboo lidded cup or container, and coordinating picnic accessories. Finished with a soft pink ribbon. this basket is a cozy afternoon, a thoughtful hostess gift or relaxing treat for yourself. Value $75.00
Starting bid
Improve your game with this generous Golf Galaxy package from the Fort Myers location. Includes a 30 minute PGA/LPGA lesson with video, a professional club fitting and a 30 minute TrackMan simulator rental. A great auction item for any golfer looking to sharpen their swing, upgrade their equipment, or enjoy high-tech practice time. Total value $210.00
Starting bid
Improve your game with this generous Golf Galaxy package from the Fort Myers location. Includes a 30 minute PGA/LPGA lesson with video, a professional club fitting and a 30 minute TrackMan simulator rental. A great auction item for any golfer looking to sharpen their swing, upgrade their equipment, or enjoy high-tech practice time. Total value $210.00
Starting bid
A full nostalgic package for any Coca-Cola fan or collector. This assortment includes colorful Coca-Cola themed pieces that celebrate the classic brand's vintage charm and timeless appeal. Includes; Coca-Cola round sign/plaque, Coc-cola serving tray with vintage-style artwork, Coca-Cola red serving tray, Coca-Cola collectible mini bank/lockbox in original box. Value $125.00
Starting bid
Set sail in style with this fun cruise-themed gift collection! Includes an Expedia Cruises tote bag, royal blue cruise/duffel bag, bottle of colossal Reserve wine, $40.00 Expedia Cruises onboard credit certificate, Celebrity X Cruises towel, cruise themed decor sign, luggage/cruise accessories and nautical extras. A playful and practical basket for anyone dreaming of the next getaway at sea. Value at $150.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary round of golf for 4 players at Babcock National Golf & country club in Babcock Ranch, FL. this generous voucher is valid from May 1, 2026 through October 31, 2026 and offers a wonderful opportunity to play one of the area's most beautiful courses. Donated by Paul Fitzpatrick, PGA Director of Golf. Valued at $400.00.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little peace and pampering with this lovely relax & Recharge Self-Care Basket. This soothing basket includes a sage relaxing bath soak, rejuvenating body lotion, 3 candles--all tucked into a decorative wire basket. Plus 3 quilted stackable round velour baskets. A beautiful gift for anyone who deserves a quiet moment, a warm bath and a little everyday luxury. Valued at 100.00
Starting bid
Bring warmth, charm and inspiration into the kitchen with this beautifully arranged "Kitchen-The Heart of the Home " gift basket. Filled with decorative kitchen favorites and useful home touches, this basket includes a lovely wooden sign, kitchen towel set, inspirational butterfly themed decor and assorted kitchen goodies, all tucked inside a decorative wire basket. A thoughtful gift for anyone who loves cooking, hosting, decorating or making the kitchen feel like the heart of the home. Valued $50.00
Starting bid
This beautifully curated Grandparent Rescue Kit is packed with fun, creativity, treats and memory making activities for grandchildren and grandparents to enjoy together. Then basket includes coloring books, watercolor painting by Wendy Shroder, book by Rotarian Chris Shroder, candy, SpongeBob popcorn box, a puzzle, pickleballs, coin purse, a wireless water -resistant rubber duckie shower speaker, a mindful puzzle by Easefull and the bestselling book "Tattoos on the Heart by Gregory Boyle. A thoughtful and playful basket designed to rescue any grandparent on a rainy day, a sleepover weekend or a special visit with the grandkids. Valued at $250.00
Starting bid
Celebrate "a new kind of hometown" with the Babcock Ranch themed gift basket filled with local keepsakes, drinkware and fun accessories. This is a great package for resident, visitors or anyone who loves showing off their Babcock Ranch pride. Includes: Babcock Ranch branded insulated tumbler with straw, handled beverage cup, reusable cup, 2 flasks, shot glass, mug/pitcher, Babcock Ranch book: Living and Farming in The Babcock Ranch, BR Florida license plate and frame. Perfect for BR residents, newcomers, golf tournament guests and anyone proud to call Babcock Ranch home. Proudly donated by Slater's. Valued at $285.00
Starting bid
A practical and always-useful gift for homeowners, gardeners, DIYers and anyone tacking projects around the house. this $50.00 Ace Hardware gift card can be used toward toward, garden supplies, home essentials, paint, hardware and more. Valued at $50.00
Starting bid
An elevated gift basket for the whiskey and cigar enthusiast, featuring a selection of spirits, cigars and accessories. A sophisticated collection perfect for relaxing, entertaining or gifting to someone who enjoys a classic sip & smoke experience. Includes: Nomad Outland Reserve 10 Triple Cask Whiskey, Rocky Patel Anniversary cigar, Rocky Patel Special Reserve Sun Grown Maduro cigar, Rock Patel cigar torch and cutter, Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy , Grand Marnier Liqueur all in a decorative gift basket. Valued at $225.00 (Must be 21+ to bid/win.)
Starting bid
Start the morning in delicious style with this cozy gourmet basket featuring premium scone mixes, coffee, and savory Italian snacks. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, entertaining or treating someone to a relaxed cafe style experience at home. Includes: Scone Goddess premium scone mixes, Gevalia House blend coffee, Meliora bruschetta with garlic and herbs, additional gourmet treats and decorative reusable basket. Valued at $125.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a fund and memorable outdoor adventure with Babcock Ranch Eco Tours. This certificate entitles the bearer to a 90 minute Eco Tour for 2 adults and 2 children, offering a unique way to experience the natural beauty, wildlife and history of Babcock Ranch. ALSO included is the plush Babcock Ranch Eco tours bee mascot! Perfect for families, nature lovers, visitors and anyone who enjoys local wildlife and outdoor experiences. Valid until April 1, 2027. Valued at $100.00.
Starting bid
This is a $50.00 gift card for Publix Super Markets, "where shopping is pleasure!" This gift card never expires, valid for the purchase food, flowers, virtually anything that you need at any Publix store. Perfect to use for yourself or give as a gift!
Starting bid
This is a $50.00 gift card for Publix Super Markets, "where shopping is pleasure!" This gift card never expires, valid for the purchase food, flowers, virtually anything that you need at any Publix store. Perfect to use for yourself or give as a gift!
Starting bid
This is a $50.00 gift card for Publix Super Markets, "where shopping is pleasure!" This gift card never expires, valid for the purchase food, flowers, virtually anything that you need at any Publix store. Perfect to use for yourself or give as a gift!
Starting bid
Enjoy a salon refresh with this generous Bellisimo Salon package, featuring a $50.00 gift card toward salon services plus a collection of premium Daviness hair care products. Perfect for anyone who loves professional quality hair care pampering and a little extra shine. Includes: $50.00 Bellisimo Salon gift card, Daviness moisturizing shampoo full size, moisturizing conditioner full size, dry shampoo travel size, shampoo, conditioner and mousse travel sizes, leave-in hair mask and extreme repair hair mask. Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
A stylish golf package perfect for any golfer. This set includes a Babcock national golf pouch, a white golf cap, a black and white golf cart seat cover, flamingo golf towel and a box of Titlest golf balls. Classic, useful and ready for a day on the course. Donated by Bronwyn Stoner & Bob Marik. Valued at $295.00
Starting bid
Enjoy four complimentary rounds of golf at the beautiful Webb's Reserve Golf club in Babcock Ranch. This certificate includes cart fees and is valid between May 1, 2026 and October 31, 2026. A wonderful opportunity for a foursome to enjoy a day on the newest premier course at Babcock Ranch. Valued at $300.00
Starting bid
Rob Hurth photo is offering this timeless gift of an 11" x 14" Tiffany Portrait. This package includes a pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the artist, and a custom hand crafted 11" x 14" Tiffany Portrait mounted to canvas and coated with a luster lacquer. This certificate also holds a $1000.00 value IN- STUDIO, which can be applied toward larger wall portraits if desired. Visit www.robhurthphoto.com
Starting bid
What's better than a great Italian meal at one of the most popular Italian restaurants around! Family owned and operated , Italian cuisine made the right way. Stop by for lunch, dinner, happy hour or call ahead for a quick and tasty take out meal! Valued at $50.00
Starting bid
Fantastic opportunity to make sure your estate plan in up to date, or if you have been putting it off, get it done! Basic Estate Planning Package offered by Lusk, Drasites & Tolisano, PA, Attorneys at Law, Joan Henry. Simple Wills: Financial POA and Health Care. Surrogate Package: Designation of Health Care Surrogate, HIPAA Release and Waiver, and Living Will for Two. Values at $774.00
Starting bid
Your chance to experience this Davis Love III designed River Hall Golf and Country Club. The ideal combination of relaxed elegance and manicured perfection! This club has been a distinctive part of Southwest Florida's golf landscape for more than 10 years! Valued at $225.00
Starting bid
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. A spectacular quarter mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball, spa, fitness center, excursions and more. Certificate offers 7-10 nights of ocean view accommodations for up to 3 rooms. There is a required supplement of $150.00 per person/per night which includes all dining, alcoholic beverages, resort facilities & activities. BOOKING MUST BE MADE BY JUNE 30, 2026 Valued at $3150 ($1050.00 per room)
Starting bid
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados. The Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa and fitness center. Valid for 7-10 nights for up to 3 rooms valued at $1075.00 per room total value $3225.00. Subject to additional $150.00 per night per person for all meals, beverages, resort facilities and amenities. BOOKING MUST BE MADE BY JUNE 30 2026
Starting bid
Galley Bay Resort and Spa Antigua (adults only), on Antigua's northwest coast, is a tranquil 40 acre paradise. With just 98 accommodations it offers serene beachside dining, watersports, and a luxurious spa for discerning adult travelers. Valued at $1900 per room (up to 3 rooms $5700) Mandatory supplement of $306-323 per person per night provides dining, beverages, resort amenities and activities. 7-10 nights BOOKING MUST BE MADE BY JUNE 30, 2026
Starting bid
Escape to this family friendly resort on a private 100 acre peninsula on Antigua's southeast coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball, fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly entertainment. Valued at $3600 (3 rooms at $1200 per person) 7-10 nights Required supplement of $150.00 per person per night for all meals, beverages, resort facilities and activities. BOOKING MUST BE MADE BY JUNE 30, 2026
Starting bid
The Verandah Antigua is an adults only resort that is eco-friendly with two spectacular white sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts and fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf and the world class Tranquility Body and Soul spa. Valued up to $1400 room (3 rooms per certificate
total $4200.00) Required supplement of $160.00 per day per person for all meals, beverages, resort facilities and activities required. BOOKING MUST BE MADE BY JUNE 30, 2026
Starting bid
Hosted by Mark Lamberth, Executive bourbon Steward, Stave and Thief Society, and the Honorable Cynthia Lamberth, Kentucky Colonel. Join us for a fun, Kentucky inspired evening blind tasting four bourbons that introduce the bourbon flavor wheel, followed by a premium selection neat, pour from the bourbon wall. Also includes a south peach smash or old-fashioned welcome cocktail. Includes a Charcuterie board and Bourbon dark chocolates. All guest go home with tasting notes and cocktail recipe cards. DDs may attend as your 5th&/or 6th guest. Event time and date must be worked out at least a month in advance. Valued at $550.00.
Starting bid
Bring a little Dolly charm into your kitchen with this fun, Strawberry themed backing basket. With pink accents, baking tools, and Dolly Parton's strawberry cake mix, this basket is perfect for whipping up something sweet, and sharing it with family and friends. Valued at $80.00. Donated by Fifth Third Bank.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect blend of luxury travel, fashion, relaxation, and fun. This package includes two pool and amenity passes at the Perry Hotel in Naples, a boutique golf sweater and designer jewelry, a personal fashion consultation, a Bollywood Boutique Experience, and a complimentary luxury travel planning consultation. A fabulous package for anyone who loves style, friendship, travel and a little sparkle. Generously donated by: Exclusive Travel Luxury Agency of Babcock Ranch, Elsie of Naples Boutique at the Perry, and Shama Boutique Naples. Value at $800
Starting bid
Add a little sparkle or give a favorite piece new life with this $50 gift certificate from Downtown Jewelry & Watch Co. in Ft. Myers. This certificate is good for jewelry or watch repair, making it a practical and valuable gift for anyone with a watch, ring, necklace, bracelet, or a treasured keepsake in need of care. Value at $50, donated by Downtown, Jewelry & Watch Co.
Starting bid
Add a little sparkle or give a favorite piece new life with this $50 gift certificate from Downtown Jewelry & Watch Co. in Ft. Myers. This certificate is good for jewelry or watch repair, making it a practical and valuable gift for anyone with a watch, ring, necklace, bracelet, or a treasured keepsake in need of care. Value at $50, donated by Downtown, Jewelry & Watch Co.
Starting bid
A timeless and elegant infinity necklace crafted in 10K yellow gold with a delicate .05 carat weight diamond accent. This graceful piece symbolizes forever, connection and lasting love--a beautiful gift or keepsake for any occasion. Valued at $520 ...generously donated by Dunkin's Diamonds.
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