Rotary Club Of East Hampton Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Situated on what was once farmland owned by a local East Hampton family, the 18 hole layout was designed by world renowned golf course architects Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. The course offers a challenging and contrasting mix of holes played on inland links and parkland style natural contours. The greens offer challenging undulations surrounded by deep faced bunkers and beautiful sandy waste areas. It has been called by many visiting golf professionals and writers a “hidden gem”!

Winning Bidder is responsible for caddies fees, play is limited to weekdays.