Rotary Club Of East Hampton Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Situated on what was once farmland owned by a local East Hampton family, the 18 hole layout was designed by world renowned golf course architects Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. The course offers a challenging and contrasting mix of holes played on inland links and parkland style natural contours. The greens offer challenging undulations surrounded by deep faced bunkers and beautiful sandy waste areas. It has been called by many visiting golf professionals and writers a “hidden gem”!
Winning Bidder is responsible for caddies fees, play is limited to weekdays.
Starting bid
They all come together at scenic Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, which was established in 1896. GBCC is one of Long Islands’ finest private, member-owned clubs.
Enjoy a challenging 18 hole, par 70 course with some of the best water views on the East End.
Play is limited to weekdays and includes lunch.
Starting bid
Atlantic was designed by renowned architect Rees Jones on former residential land. It is known for its "links-like" feel, characterized by undulating fairways, significant elevation changes, and long, wispy fescue rough
Winning Bidder is responsible for caddies fees, play is limited to weekdays.
Starting bid
Noyac Golf Club is a private, family-friendly country club in Sag Harbor, New York, often described by members as a "hidden gem" of the Hamptons. Established in 1963, the club features an 18-hole parkland course designed by William Mitchell and recently restored by architect Ross Forbes
Winning Bidder is responsible for caddies fees, play is limited to weekdays.
Starting bid
Amagansett Golf Club (often referred to as South Fork Country Club) is a private, member-owned golf facility located in Amagansett, New York. Originally founded as a nine-hole course in 1921, it was expanded to a full 18-hole layout in 2000 by renowned golf architect Gil Hanse. The course is known for its quirky, scenic layout that blends into the natural oceanside landscape and nature preserves.
Winning Bidder (3 players) will schedule and play with a member.
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