Rotary Club of East Hampton's Silent Auction - Starting Tee BOX and East End Golf Outings!
1st Tee BOX
$500
Playing in a shotgun outing is more fun when you know where you are starting, no? (for those playing in the 5/14 outing)
10th Tee BOX
$300
If not the 1st tee, 10 is good too, no? (for those playing in the 5/14 outing)
18th Tee BOX
$200
But if you start on the 18th, it's that much easier to play 1 more hole, no? Perhaps redo 18 and improve your score? (for those playing in the 5/14 outing)
Name your Tee BOX?
$50
One last chance to control where you start...Name your tee box or get what you get!
*we will double stack par 5's (3, 11, 16, 17)
(for those playing in the 5/14 outing)
East Hampton Golf Club Foursome
$1,250
18 holes of golf at East Hampton Golf Club.
East Hampton Golf Course is a walking only golf course, caddies are mandatory and we do not allow electric or pull golf carts. Complimentary play is restricted to Monday through Thursday. Blackout dates are Memorial Day Weekend, July 4th Holiday, August 1st through Labor Day and Columbus Day weekend.
Winner must call the office of the General Manger to schedule an arrival time one week in advance of their play day.
Atlantic Golf Club Foursome
$1,250
18 holes of golf at the Atlantic Golf Club including a cart (Caddies Required). Food and beverages are not included.
Play must take place on a Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday after Labor Day or before the third Friday in June.
Players must call the club at least one week prior to the desired play date to check for available tee times
Noyac Golf Club Foursome
$1,250
18 holes of golf at Noyac Golf Club.
More info coming....
Hampton Hills
$500
Two some (play with Member) at Hampton Hills CC. Must contact member at least one week in advance to schedule.
