Englewood Rotary Charities

Hosted by

Englewood Rotary Charities

About this event

Rotary Club of Englewood - 2026 Community Awards Gala

401 S Van Brunt St

Englewood, NJ 07631, USA

General Ticket
$150

Enjoy dinner and dancing, including hors d'oeuvres, sumptuous buffet and dessert. Cash bar.

Patron Ticket
$250

Name listing in program and extra tax-deductible donation to Englewood Rotary..Enjoy dinner and dancing, including hors d'oeuvres, sumptuous buffet and dessert. Cash bar.

Table of 10
$1,250

All 10 guests enjoy dinner and dancing, including hors d'oeuvres, sumptuous buffet and dessert. Cash bar.

Platinum Wheel Sponsor
$5,000

10 dinner tickets. Logo on all event materials. Inside back cover of dinner journal. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area.

Gold Wheel Sponsor
$2,500

6 dinner tickets. Logo on all event materials. Full page ad in dinner journal. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area.

Silver Wheel Sponsor
$1,000

4 dinner tickets. Logo on all event materials. Full page ad in dinner journal. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area.

Bronze Wheel Sponsor
$500

2 dinner tickets. Logo/Name on all event materials. Half-page ad in dinner journal.

Pop-Up Banner Sponsor
$350

Logo on all event materials. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area (you provide the pop-up banner)

DJ Sponsor
$750

Banner in front of DJ Booth. Name/Logo in all event materials.

Inside front cover
$1,000

Full Inside Front Cover in dinner journal.

Inside Back Cover
$750

Full Inside Back Cover in dinner journal

Full Page Ad
$500

8" wide x 10" high

Half Page Ad
$250

8 w x 5 h

Quarter Page Ad
$125

4 w x 5 high

Name Listing
$50
Ad Specifications
Free

Send ads and logos to [email protected] by MARCH 10, 2026. Send artwork as JPG. We can design an ad for you. Send us the text and, if you have one, your logo.

Add a donation for Englewood Rotary Charities

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