Rotary Club of Englewood - 2026 Community Awards Gala

About this event
Enjoy dinner and dancing, including hors d'oeuvres, sumptuous buffet and dessert. Cash bar.
Name listing in program and extra tax-deductible donation to Englewood Rotary..Enjoy dinner and dancing, including hors d'oeuvres, sumptuous buffet and dessert. Cash bar.
All 10 guests enjoy dinner and dancing, including hors d'oeuvres, sumptuous buffet and dessert. Cash bar.
10 dinner tickets. Logo on all event materials. Inside back cover of dinner journal. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area.
6 dinner tickets. Logo on all event materials. Full page ad in dinner journal. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area.
4 dinner tickets. Logo on all event materials. Full page ad in dinner journal. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area.
2 dinner tickets. Logo/Name on all event materials. Half-page ad in dinner journal.
Logo on all event materials. Pop-up Banner in Reception Area (you provide the pop-up banner)
Banner in front of DJ Booth. Name/Logo in all event materials.
Full Inside Front Cover in dinner journal.
Full Inside Back Cover in dinner journal
8" wide x 10" high
8 w x 5 h
4 w x 5 high
Send ads and logos to [email protected] by MARCH 10, 2026. Send artwork as JPG. We can design an ad for you. Send us the text and, if you have one, your logo.
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