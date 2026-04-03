53rd Annual Lombardi Award Raffle / Rotary Club of Houston Foundation

Enter for one chance to win!



Grand prize winner will receive a trip of their choice from the following (Land Only):



Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers (Napa, California) - Delight in Wine Appellations or High Elevations in Napa, California for Four Days and Three nights at your Choice of River Terrace Inn or Napa Winery Inn for Two, including your choice of Private Winery Tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan or a Wine Country Hot Air Balloon Ride from Yountville (Land Only)



Key West's Sparkling Oceanfront Jewel (Key West, Florida) - Wake Up Steps from the Water in Key West, Florida for Four Days & Three Nights at Oceans Edge Key West Resort and Marina for Two, Including a Key West Sunset Sail with Open Bar, Live Music and Hors d'Oeuvres (Land Only)





The Epitome of Luxury (New York, New York) - An Exclusive Hotel and Premier Entertainment are Yours in New York, New York for Four Days & Three Nights at The Plaza for Two, Plus Live Entertainment Package (Land Only)



NOTE: Airfare is not included.