Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award

Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award's Silent Auction

2001 Kirby Dr Suite 400, Houston, TX 77019, USA

52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists - 1 item
52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists - 1
$200

Starting bid

52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists (Bailey, Howell, Proctor, Rodriguez)

52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists - 2 item
52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists - 2
$200

Starting bid

52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists (Bailey, Howell, Proctor, Rodriguez)

52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Football Signed by Finalists item
52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Football Signed by Finalists
$100

Starting bid

52nd Lombardi Award Full Sized Football Signed by Finalists (Bailey, Howell, Proctor, Rodriguez)

52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists - 1 item
52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists - 1
$50

Starting bid

52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists (Bailey, Howell, Proctor, Rodriguez)

52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists - 2 item
52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists - 2
$50

Starting bid

52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists (Bailey, Howell, Proctor, Rodriguez)

Pampered Chef Deluxe Air Fryer item
Pampered Chef Deluxe Air Fryer
$100

Starting bid

New In Box - Pampered Chef Deluxe Air Fryer

Retails $350

Scentys Bundle item
Scentys Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Scentsy Warmer + 3 Bars (Dark Harbor, Pumpkin Roll, Rosewood & Freesia)

Retail $75

Stainless Steel Sun by Jason Mernick item
Stainless Steel Sun by Jason Mernick
$50

Starting bid

Stainless Steel Sun - 30" x 15" metal wall hanging. Perfect for indoor, outdoor, home or business.

Retail $160

Autographed Aggie Football (15 signatures) item
Autographed Aggie Football (15 signatures)
$100

Starting bid

Signed by Izaiah Willaims, Dezz Ricks, Will Lee, Jacob Zeno, Kelshaun Johnson, Noah Mikhail, Kelvin Riggins, Mark Nabou, Chance Sims, Trey Zuhn, Aston Funk, Lamont Rogers, Nate Boerkircher, DJ Sanders, Landon Rink

Autographed Aggie Football (4 signatures) item
Autographed Aggie Football (4 signatures)
$100

Starting bid

Signed by Ashton Funk, Trey Zuhn, Lamont Rogers, Mark Nabou

Autographed Aggie Football (3 signatures) item
Autographed Aggie Football (3 signatures)
$50

Starting bid

Signed by Chance Sims, DJ Sanders, Landon Rink

Tupperware Ultrasonic Diffuser with 2 oils item
Tupperware Ultrasonic Diffuser with 2 oils
$25

Starting bid

Tupperware Ultrasonic diffuser with 2 oils (Spring Bloom & Happy Breeze)

Unsigned South Carolina Helmet item
Unsigned South Carolina Helmet
$50

Starting bid

Unsigned South Carolina Helmet

Jonah Elliss Utah Utes Signed Helmet (50th Award Finalist) item
Jonah Elliss Utah Utes Signed Helmet (50th Award Finalist)
$150

Starting bid

Jonah Elliss Utah Utes Signed Helmet (50th Award Finalist)

41st Lombardi Award Helmet signed by Finalist item
41st Lombardi Award Helmet signed by Finalist
$50

Starting bid

Nick Fairley (Auburn), Da'Quan Bowers (Clemson), Adrian Clayborn (Iowa), Jake Kirkpatrick (TCU)

50th Lombardi Helmet signed by 16th Winner Tony Casillas item
50th Lombardi Helmet signed by 16th Winner Tony Casillas
$50

Starting bid

50th Lombardi Award Helmet signed by 16th Lombardi Winner Tony Casillas (OU)

50th Lombardi Helmet signed by 11th Winner Hugh Green item
50th Lombardi Helmet signed by 11th Winner Hugh Green
$50

Starting bid

50th Lombardi Award Helmet signed by 11th Lombardi Winner Hugh Green (Pitt)

42nd Lombardi Finalist Jonathan Martin signed Stanford Helme item
42nd Lombardi Finalist Jonathan Martin signed Stanford Helme
$50

Starting bid

42nd Lombardi Finalist Jonathan Martin signed Stanford Helmet

40th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet signed by Finalist - 1 item
40th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet signed by Finalist - 1
$25

Starting bid

Suh (Nebraska), McCoy (OU), Hughes (TCU), Cody (Alabama)

40th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet signed by Finalist - 2 item
40th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet signed by Finalist - 2
$25

Starting bid

Suh (Nebraska), McCoy (OU), Hughes (TCU), Cody (Alabama)

35th Lombardi Award Football signed by Finalists item
35th Lombardi Award Football signed by Finalists
$50

Starting bid

Pollack (Georgia), Cody (USC), Johnson (Texas), James (Wisconsin)

38th Lombardi Award Football signed by Finalist item
38th Lombardi Award Football signed by Finalist
$50

Starting bid

Dorsey (LSU), Long (Michigan), Long (Virginia), Laurinatis (Ohio State)

39th Lombardi Award Football signed by Finalists item
39th Lombardi Award Football signed by Finalists
$50

Starting bid

Orakpo (Texas), Laurinaitis (Ohio State), Maulauga (USC), Smith (Alabama)

39th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet signed by Finalists item
39th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet signed by Finalists
$25

Starting bid

Orakpo (Texas), Laurinaitis (Ohio State), Maulauga (USC), Smith (Alabama)

27th Lombard Award signed Lombardi Football item
27th Lombard Award signed Lombardi Football
$50

Starting bid

Pace (Ohio State), Roque (Arizona State), Brown (Virginia Tech)

44th Lombardi Award Helmet signed by Finalists item
44th Lombardi Award Helmet signed by Finalists
$50

Starting bid

Donald (Pitt), Barr (UCLA), Mosley (Alabama), Sam (Missouri)

Wine Class at Total Wine item
Wine Class at Total Wine
$150

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for 20 - Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600

Two Statement Necklaces from Santa Fe, New Mexico item
Two Statement Necklaces from Santa Fe, New Mexico
$50

Starting bid

Two Statement Necklaces from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Necklace and Earrings from Steamboat Art Company, Steamboat item
Necklace and Earrings from Steamboat Art Company, Steamboat
$50

Starting bid

Necklace and Earrings from Steamboat Art Company, Steamboat, Colorado

Signed Mike Elko Texas A&M Football item
Signed Mike Elko Texas A&M Football
$100

Starting bid

Signed Mike Elko Texas A&M Football

Signed Ray Childress Texas A&M Football item
Signed Ray Childress Texas A&M Football
$100

Starting bid

Signed Ray Childress Texas A&M Football

$250 Gift Certificate to BeauSoleil
$100

Starting bid

Authentic French cuisine in the heart of Garden Oaks, Houston.

Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings made of Piano Wire w/crystals item
Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings made of Piano Wire w/crystals
$100

Starting bid

Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings made of Piano Wire w/crystals

Courtney Marie Jewelry Heart Pendant item
Courtney Marie Jewelry Heart Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Handmade by jewelry designer Courtney Marie in Austin, Texas

Courtney Marie Sterling & Green Garnet Earrings item
Courtney Marie Sterling & Green Garnet Earrings
$50

Starting bid

Sterling Silver and Green Garnet Earrings Handmade by jewelry designer Courtney Marie in Austin, Texas

50th Lombardi Helmet signed by 2nd Winner Walt Patulski item
50th Lombardi Helmet signed by 2nd Winner Walt Patulski
$50

Starting bid

50th Lombardi Helmet signed by end Lombardi Award Winner and 1972 #1 NFL pick Walt Patulski

46th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet Signed by Finalists item
46th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet Signed by Finalists
$25

Starting bid

46th Lombardi Award Mini Helmet Signed by Finalists - Carl Nassib (Penn State), Joey Bosa (Ohio State), Myles Garrett (Texas A&M), Shaq Lawson (Clemson)

51st Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists item
51st Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists
$100

Starting bid

Full Size Helmet Signed by 51st Finalists (Banks, Campbell, Kennard)

Full Size Football Signed by 51st (Banks, Campbell, Kennard) item
Full Size Football Signed by 51st (Banks, Campbell, Kennard)
$25

Starting bid

Full Size Football Signed by 51st (Banks, Campbell, Kennard)

Afghan Tribal Necklace item
Afghan Tribal Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Afghan Tribal Necklace purchased at Houston Annual Gem & Jewelry Show


Lombardi Legends Full Size Signed Helmet item
Lombardi Legends Full Size Signed Helmet
$100

Starting bid

29th Winner Dat Nguyen, 27th Winner Orlando Pace, 25th Winner Warren Sapp, 21st Winner Chris Zorich, 11th Winner Hugh Green, 2nd Winner Walk Patulski

Taste the Bubbles of Italy at Home item
Taste the Bubbles of Italy at Home
$1,000

Starting bid

Savor the Sparkling Wines of Italy with a Collection of Four Fine Italian Sparkling White Wines (Twelve Bottles Total), Including Tasting Notes and a Recorded Video Tasting and Wine Consultation
Your virtual sparkling wine tasting experience includes:
  • Three bottles each of Prosecco Superiore Cartizze Brut PDC, Prosecco Superiore Mongarda Extra Dry, Cuvee 970 Origo-Ginis Brut Rose, Franciacorta Mirabella Saten Brut
  • Descriptive notes for each sparkling wine
  • A video presentation and guided tasting by a sommelier
  • Door to door shipping in Styrofoam boxes, taxes, duties and insurance (cannot ship to Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, South Dakota, Puerto Rico, Utah and Vermont)

Open up a box of impeccable flavors, floral aromas, delicate colors and enchanting history when you receive your collection of four critically-acclaimed Italian sparkling white wines. You'll find labels and vintages from boutique wineries that are hard to find outside of Italy, with high critic scores and competitive prices, and which have been skillfully curated by an exceptional sommelier team. Included in your collections are descriptive notes for each wine, as well as a video presentation and guided tasting by a knowledgeable sommelier.


You'll receive a collection made up of 12 bottles that perfectly represents the best terroirs for sparkling wine in one of the most important wine regions of the world. Of the four kinds of Italian wine you'll receive, two will be proseccos, Italy's delicious answer to champagne. Unlike France's sparkling wine, prosecco is aged in stainless steel tanks which give this wine great freshness and fruit flavor. Prosecco Superiore Cartizze Brut PDC is a dry wine that is direct on the tip of the tongue, leaves a delicate bitter aftertaste of almond, and pairs beautifully with raw or cooked fish, white meat, risotto and aged cheeses. Also made from the Glera, formerly known as the Prosecco grape, is Prosecco Superiore Mongarda Extra Dry, which offers aromas of exotic fruit, wisteria and acacia flowers - it pairs wonderfully with cured meats, delicate fish and vegetable risotto! Made from Nebbiolo grapes, Cuvee 970 Origo-Ginis Brut Rose is aged 8-12 months before release to fully capture a level of effervescence similar to Champagne. It makes a refreshing aperitif, a great match for fish-based dishes, and is ideal for serving throughout a meal, especially in summer. The Franciacorta Mirabella Saten Brut you'll receive is hard to find, and boasts delicate notes of yeast and baked bread with a sophisticated fruitiness, golden apple and banana. This wine is balanced, with medium texture, a pleasant aftertaste and perfect acidity.


TERMS & CONDITIONS

Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Reservations must be made at least 90 days in advance. In the case that a specific sparkling wine is no longer available, it will be substituted with an equal or similar label. Experience is valid within the Contiguous U.S. Wine cannot be shipped to P.O. boxes. Shipments to Alabama must be sent to an ABC Store. Estimated delivery time is 20-25 days following package redemption. Once the shipment has cleared U.S. customs, a tracking number will be issued for you to follow the status of the shipment. The package will need to be received and signed for by a person over the age of 21. Experience is valid for 18 months from date of issue.


Serenity on a Mission item
Serenity on a Mission
$1,500

Starting bid

Enter a Serene State of Mind at Mission Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida for Four Days & Three Nights for Two, Including a $250 Gift Certificate for The Spa (Land Only)
Your getaway for two includes:
  • 4 days/3 nights accommodations at the Mission Resort & Club
  • Complimentary access to El Corredor Fitness Center, sand and grass volleyball courts, shuffle board, billiards and game room, complimentary fishing poles and tackle at the front desk (fishing license not included)
  • All room-related taxes
  • (1) $250 gift certificate toward spa
  • Free concierge reservation service

Welcome to Mission Resort and Club, a relaxing retreat nestled in the rolling hills of Central Florida, surrounded by the scenic beauty of Lake County, known as "the land of 1,000 lakes." Whether you come to savor delicious dining, relish nature or unwind at the spa, you'll find the perfect escape in the shade of ancient live oaks and swaying palms. With warm hospitality, you're invited to recharge, explore, and create lasting memories in Florida's Hill Country!


Mission Resort and Club is a gem that radiates timeless elegance. Spanning over 500 acres of Central Florida's picturesque landscapes, this architectural masterpiece echoes tales of history while capturing the serene spirit of natural Florida. Mission Resort and Club combines Spanish Colonial architecture with modern comfort, offering deluxe accommodations. Guests can take in scenic views of the rolling fairways, relax on screened balconies, and enjoy thoughtful in-room touches, including unique artwork that reflects the area's rich history.

Within the sanctuary of Mission Resort and Club, The Spa stands as a beacon of rejuvenation. Whether unwinding after a round of golf, enjoying a girls' getaway, or savoring a spa day with friends, you can dive into a world of luxurious relaxation with deluxe accommodations and handpicked treatments at this premier spa. Pamper yourself with rejuvenating treatments delivered by skilled experts, from a stimulating toning body wrap to a golfer's massage, an illuminating facial or some time in the eucalyptus-infused steam room!

This incredible resort boasts premier amenities, including two golf courses, three on-site restaurants, The Spa, tennis, pickleball, beach tennis courts, an outdoor pool and hot tub, as well as a fitness center. You can discover Central Florida's captivating terrain by bike on the diverse cycling adventures year-round from Mission Resort and Club's prime location. Nearby routes include Sugarloaf Mountain (8 miles away), downtown Mount Dora (13 miles), and downtown Clermont (15 miles). Mission Resort and Club delves into Central Florida's rich Spanish history with its Trails of the Conquistadors. Set within the scenic El Campeón golf course, these eco-adventure trails stretch over a third of a mile, offering guests a journey through untouched landscapes. An easily navigable path, it's perfect for families to uncover Florida's pristine natural wonders. Or pick up a racket to play some tennis! Ranked among World Tennis Magazine's "Top 25 Resorts," Mission Resort and Club offers diverse tennis facilities in Central Florida's year-round climate. With four beach tennis courts, six Har-Tru Green Clay tennis courts, a Laykold all-weather court and four pickleball courts, players have choices.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Complimentary amenities are subject to availability. Guests are responsible for contacting the spa directly to schedule appointments and select services. Any charges exceeding the certificate amount will be the responsibility of the guest and must be paid directly to the spa. Spa charges 21% service fee to all treatments. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.

Elevated All-Inclusive item
Elevated All-Inclusive
$2,500

Starting bid

World of Hyatt Resorts Designed for You in Either Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for Five Days & Four Nights for Two in a Studio Room (Land Only)
Your couple trip for two includes:
  • 5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa, Hyatt Ziva Riviera, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya or Hyatt Vivid Grand Island Cancun (Complete hotel list available upon request)
  • All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol
  • Non-motorized activities
  • Gratuities and hotel taxes

The breathtaking beaches, vibrant culture and essence of Mexico beckon you to visit and unwind, from the pristine Pacific coastline to the laid back vibes of Tulum; whether you dive into stunning waters or explore Mexican culture on dry land, you'll be with your loved one amid the natural wonders, scenic ancient ruins, soaring cliffs, charming society, inspired art, superb food, tangy tequila, and parties along the playas in Mexico! Just a few hours south of Miami is the Dominican Republic, the second largest Caribbean country, known for its hospitality and diversity; this lush tropical island paradise boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, 250 miles of the world's top beaches, pulsing merengue music, and ancient relics! Regardless of the destination you choose, you'll stay at a World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection resort, each one designed for you in one of nearly a dozen cherished destinations.

From first moments to lasting celebrations, experience a picture-perfect getaway for you and your significant other at a Dreams Resort and Spa. Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort and Spa offers all-inclusive resort getaway, endless activities and eleven restaurants. Dreams Jade Resort and Spa invites you to enjoy the views of the main garden, feel the gentle breeze under the ocean view terrace or take in a show at the newly enhanced theatre, and Dreams® Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa is located on a blissful stretch of beach and is bursting with adventure. Amid the beauty of Playa Macao in Punta Cana, Dreams Macao Beach is the place to enjoy the serenity of the clear blue ocean waters, or seek adventure with a variety of island activities. Set on the palm-fringed Uvero Alto beach between the rainforest and the ocean, Dreams Onyx is a luxury beachfront retreat.

Sunscape® Resorts & Spas take high-energy fun to the next level in vibrant, colorful beachfront locations! There's something for all personalities and preferences at Sunscape Sabor Cozumel, located on an island just off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, and at Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, including unique programs such as seasonal turtle release and whale watching. Sunscape Coco Punta Cana is set on a stunning expanse of white sand beach, in the heart of Cabeza de Toro's hotel zone.


Now Resorts & Spas will delight guests and inspire memorable moments with an array of activities and amenities. Enjoy private beaches, gourmet cuisine, adventures on land and sea, live entertainment and so much more. Now Emerald Resort and Spa in Cancun puts you right on the white sand and turquoise sea, and emphasizes relaxation and fun!

Breathless Resorts blend social sophistication with prime relaxation to create a unique, vibrant experience for adults. Get lost in an awe-inspiring adults-only paradise, where unexpected moments of delight meet ultimate relaxation, such as at Breathless Punta Cana, where the dazzling northeast coast of the Dominican Republic sets the scene for the ultimate tropical escape for adults.

Escape into adults-only luxury at a Secrets Resort, where you can indulge in a romantic getaway, mesmerizing ocean views, gourmet room service or walks on the beach at sunset. As a part of the World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection, it's the experience of spending time alone together and being enveloped by luxury, concierge services and pure indulgences. Tucked away on the secluded coastline of Conejos Bay, surrounded by golden sand, extraordinary rock formations, spectacular views and sapphire waters, Secrets Huatulco is a fabulous AAA Four Diamond resort that offers adults an escape to serenity and romance. Secrets Aura Cozumel is an island oasis and the idyllic place to reconnect with lavish suites, flawless dining and limitless drinks, and endless activities day or night. Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta offers Unlimited-Luxury® privileges, including pool and beach wait service, daily activities and live entertainment, remarkable ocean views and refined amenities.


TERMS & CONDITIONS

Package for couples only. No more than two couples are permitted to travel together. Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Travelers must be residents of either the United States or Canada. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Participating properties are subject to change. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. Holiday travel dates may be available at an additional cost, but availability is not guaranteed. Blackout dates: Dec 19- Jan 4. Any upgrades, additional nights, or adding additional guests must be booked directly with the resort after the original package booking is completed. A minimum 60 day advance reservation is required.

Vintage Lombardi Award Crystal Block item
Vintage Lombardi Award Crystal Block
$10

Starting bid

Vintage Lombardi Award Crystal Block

Vintage 29th Lombardi Award Block of Granite item
Vintage 29th Lombardi Award Block of Granite
$10

Starting bid

Vintage 29th Lombardi Award Block of Granite

Lucky Brand Cuff Bracelet item
Lucky Brand Cuff Bracelet
$10

Starting bid

Lucky Brand Cuff Bracelet

Set of Three Statement Bracelets item
Set of Three Statement Bracelets
$30

Starting bid

Set of Three Statement Bracelets

45th Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists item
45th Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists
$50

Starting bid

45th Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists - Scooby Wright III (Arizona), Vic Beasley (Clemson), Joey Bosa (Ohio State) Hav ' oli Kikiha (Washington)

Vintage 33rd Lombardi Award Full Size Football item
Vintage 33rd Lombardi Award Full Size Football
$25

Starting bid

Vintage 33rd Lombardi Award Full Size Football

