Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award's Silent Auction

World of Hyatt Resorts Designed for You in Either Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for Five Days & Four Nights for Two in a Studio Room (Land Only)

Your couple trip for two includes:

5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa, Hyatt Ziva Riviera, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya or Hyatt Vivid Grand Island Cancun (Complete hotel list available upon request)

All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol

Non-motorized activities

Gratuities and hotel taxes

The breathtaking beaches, vibrant culture and essence of Mexico beckon you to visit and unwind, from the pristine Pacific coastline to the laid back vibes of Tulum; whether you dive into stunning waters or explore Mexican culture on dry land, you'll be with your loved one amid the natural wonders, scenic ancient ruins, soaring cliffs, charming society, inspired art, superb food, tangy tequila, and parties along the playas in Mexico! Just a few hours south of Miami is the Dominican Republic, the second largest Caribbean country, known for its hospitality and diversity; this lush tropical island paradise boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, 250 miles of the world's top beaches, pulsing merengue music, and ancient relics! Regardless of the destination you choose, you'll stay at a World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection resort, each one designed for you in one of nearly a dozen cherished destinations.

From first moments to lasting celebrations, experience a picture-perfect getaway for you and your significant other at a Dreams Resort and Spa. Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort and Spa offers all-inclusive resort getaway, endless activities and eleven restaurants. Dreams Jade Resort and Spa invites you to enjoy the views of the main garden, feel the gentle breeze under the ocean view terrace or take in a show at the newly enhanced theatre, and Dreams® Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa is located on a blissful stretch of beach and is bursting with adventure. Amid the beauty of Playa Macao in Punta Cana, Dreams Macao Beach is the place to enjoy the serenity of the clear blue ocean waters, or seek adventure with a variety of island activities. Set on the palm-fringed Uvero Alto beach between the rainforest and the ocean, Dreams Onyx is a luxury beachfront retreat.

Sunscape® Resorts & Spas take high-energy fun to the next level in vibrant, colorful beachfront locations! There's something for all personalities and preferences at Sunscape Sabor Cozumel, located on an island just off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, and at Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, including unique programs such as seasonal turtle release and whale watching. Sunscape Coco Punta Cana is set on a stunning expanse of white sand beach, in the heart of Cabeza de Toro's hotel zone.





Now Resorts & Spas will delight guests and inspire memorable moments with an array of activities and amenities. Enjoy private beaches, gourmet cuisine, adventures on land and sea, live entertainment and so much more. Now Emerald Resort and Spa in Cancun puts you right on the white sand and turquoise sea, and emphasizes relaxation and fun!

Breathless Resorts blend social sophistication with prime relaxation to create a unique, vibrant experience for adults. Get lost in an awe-inspiring adults-only paradise, where unexpected moments of delight meet ultimate relaxation, such as at Breathless Punta Cana, where the dazzling northeast coast of the Dominican Republic sets the scene for the ultimate tropical escape for adults.

Escape into adults-only luxury at a Secrets Resort, where you can indulge in a romantic getaway, mesmerizing ocean views, gourmet room service or walks on the beach at sunset. As a part of the World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection, it's the experience of spending time alone together and being enveloped by luxury, concierge services and pure indulgences. Tucked away on the secluded coastline of Conejos Bay, surrounded by golden sand, extraordinary rock formations, spectacular views and sapphire waters, Secrets Huatulco is a fabulous AAA Four Diamond resort that offers adults an escape to serenity and romance. Secrets Aura Cozumel is an island oasis and the idyllic place to reconnect with lavish suites, flawless dining and limitless drinks, and endless activities day or night. Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta offers Unlimited-Luxury® privileges, including pool and beach wait service, daily activities and live entertainment, remarkable ocean views and refined amenities.





TERMS & CONDITIONS

Package for couples only. No more than two couples are permitted to travel together. Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Travelers must be residents of either the United States or Canada. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Participating properties are subject to change. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. Holiday travel dates may be available at an additional cost, but availability is not guaranteed. Blackout dates: Dec 19- Jan 4. Any upgrades, additional nights, or adding additional guests must be booked directly with the resort after the original package booking is completed. A minimum 60 day advance reservation is required.