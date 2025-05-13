Rotary Club of Howell Memberships 2025

Traditional Membership
$525

Price includes one named member that participates in full Rotary privileges. Weekly lunches are included in the membership fee.
Traditional Membership - 6-Months
$262.50

Payment plan option for the traditional membership; half in July and half in December.
Young Professional
$475

This is a discounted membership offered to professionals ages 18-39. Members will receive all of the privileges of Howell Rotary membership and are expected to participate fully in service projects and fulfilling the mission of Rotary.
Young Professional - 6-Months
$237.50

Payment plan option for the young professional membership; half in July and half in December.
Corporate Membership
$725

Price includes two named members with full Rotary privileges. Up to three (3) additional members can be added for a fee of $125 per person. Member’s names must be listed for the records of Howell Rotary. Any member is welcome and encouraged to attend the weekly meetings. If more than one member of the CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP attends a meeting, all additional members will be expected to cover the expense of the lunch at that time. (currently $15)
Non-Profit Membership
$565

This is the same as the CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP designation, but discounted for those holding NON-PROFIT status.
Shared Membership
$675

Spouses or adult children of Howell Rotarians can be listed as individual Rotarians. They will have full Rotarian privileges and are expected to participate in service projects. They can hold positions on committees or boards. This is for two people; each additional family member must pay $100. This membership includes only one weekly lunch; all others will pay the lunch expense the day of their attendance ($15).
