Rotary Club of Key West Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Company name on three tees, most advertisements and social media, and registration for 12 players.
Company name on 18th tee, on all advertisements and social media. Opportunity for hospitality booth on course and registration for 4 teams/16 players.
Company name on a tee and registration for 4 players.
Company name on two tees and registration for 4 players.
Signage and publicity mentions.
Mention on signage and publicity.
Name and logo on tee sign.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!