Hosted by

Key West Rotary Club Foundation Inc

Rotary Club of Key West Annual Golf Tournament

6450 College Rd

Key West, FL 33040, USA

Eagle
$2,500

Company name on three tees, most advertisements and social media, and registration for 12 players.

Green Jacket
$5,000

Company name on 18th tee, on all advertisements and social media. Opportunity for hospitality booth on course and registration for 4 teams/16 players.

Birdie
$1,250

Company name on a tee and registration for 4 players.

Par
$850

Company name on two tees and registration for 4 players.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Signage and publicity mentions.

Hospitality Booth Sponsor
$300

Mention on signage and publicity.

Tee Box Sponsor
$150

Name and logo on tee sign.

CASH DONATION
$500
Super Cash Donation
$1,000
Add a donation for Key West Rotary Club Foundation Inc

$

