Rotary Club of Killeen Heights

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Killeen Heights

About this event

Rotary Club of Killeen Heights 6th Annual Spring Classic Golf Tournament

Stonetree Golf Course

Killeen, Texas

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, listing on scorecard, listing on event welcome banner, 2 complimentary 4-player teams

Eagle Sponsorship
$3,000

Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, event day sign recognition, 1 complimentary 4-player team

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, event day sign recognition

Par Sponsor (Beverage & Food)
$1,000

Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament

Fairway Sponsor
$500

Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament

4 Person Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration for 4 golfers, range access, complimentary breakfast, lunch, snacks & beverages - Invitation to Rotary Club Socials at Stonetree's Driving Range. (30 Teams)

Driving Range Sponsor
$250

Driving Range Signage & social media recognition

Hole Sponsor
$125

Tee Box Signage

Team Package + Hole sponsor Discount
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 person team + Hole Sponsor ($25 discount)

Individual Player Ticket
$125

1 ticket to play in the tournament

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Killeen Heights

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