Rotary Club of Killeen Heights 6th Annual Spring Classic Golf Tournament

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About this event
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, listing on scorecard, listing on event welcome banner, 2 complimentary 4-player teams
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, event day sign recognition, 1 complimentary 4-player team
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, event day sign recognition
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament
Registration for 4 golfers, range access, complimentary breakfast, lunch, snacks & beverages - Invitation to Rotary Club Socials at Stonetree's Driving Range. (30 Teams)
Driving Range Signage & social media recognition
Tee Box Signage
4 person team + Hole Sponsor ($25 discount)
1 ticket to play in the tournament
$
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