Hosted by

Rotary Club Of Lawrenceville

About this event

Sales closed

Rotary Club Of Lawrenceville's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2935 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519, USA

4 Pack Stripers Tickets item
4 Pack Stripers Tickets
$50

Starting bid

4 Front row seats, parking pass, and buffet included.


Estimated Total Value = $200


Winner contact Craig Roberts at [email protected] to get digital tickets!

Trust-Based Estate Plan item
Trust-Based Estate Plan
$500

Starting bid

One Free Trust-based Estate Plan includes:

  • Virtual Consult
  • Revocable Living Trust
  • Pour-Over Will
  • POA

Estimated Total Value = $4,000

Blue Bell Gift Basket item
Blue Bell Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Package Includes: FREE Blue Bell Ice Cream for a year + shirts and swag!


Estimated Total Value = $120

Blue Bell Gift Certificate item
Blue Bell Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Includes: FREE Blue Bell Ice Cream for a year!


Estimated Total Value = $100

Bolga Shopping Basket item
Bolga Shopping Basket
$25

Starting bid

Package includes: weaved basket, towel set, candle, blanket, and epson salt


Estimated Total Value = $150

BullsEye Indoor Range & Gun Shop (3 Month Membership) item
BullsEye Indoor Range & Gun Shop (3 Month Membership)
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Total Value = $300

Burger & Beer Package item
Burger & Beer Package
$25

Starting bid

Package includes:

Estimated Total Value = $75

Citizen 24" Wall Clock item
Citizen 24" Wall Clock
$25

Starting bid

Alexander's of Atlanta  24" Citizen Wall Clock


Estimated Total Value = $75

2 Dominick’s Gift Cards item
2 Dominick’s Gift Cards
$35

Starting bid

2 - $50 Gift Cards to Dominick’s Restaurant in Downtown Lawrenceville!


Estimated Total Value = $100

Flower Arrangement item
Flower Arrangement
$10

Starting bid

Custom decorated flower arrangement by Rotarian – Mere Jones.


Estimated Total Value = $80

GoGo Photo Booth item
GoGo Photo Booth
$250

Starting bid

3 Hours Rental - Unlimited Digital Photos (text or email)


Estimated Total Value = $950

Kitchen Herb Kit item
Kitchen Herb Kit
$5

Starting bid

Kitchen herb kit featuring a handmade ceramic herb stripper by our very own Rotarian, Mere Jones. Includes seeds for basil, mint, and rosemary, plus a seed starter kit.


Estimated Total Value = $50

Lawrenceville Night Out item
Lawrenceville Night Out
$40

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Perry St. Chop House - $100 Gift Card
  • Aurora Theatre - 2 Tickets to "Initiative" (Expires 4/19/2026) - $50

Estimated Total Value = $150

Local Restaurant Group item
Local Restaurant Group
$30

Starting bid

Package includes:

Estimated Total Value = $120

Pottery by Sloan item
Pottery by Sloan
$25

Starting bid

Handmade pottery from Rotarian - Sloan Jones!


Estimated Total Value = $125

Romantic Date Night item
Romantic Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Package includes:

Estimated Total Value = $200

Taste of Lawrenceville item
Taste of Lawrenceville
$30

Starting bid

Package includes:

Estimated Total Value = $120

Watercolor Paintings item
Watercolor Paintings
$25

Starting bid

Original, hand-painted Lawrenceville-inspired watercolors with ink by Rotarian – Andrea Hermitt.


Estimated Total Value = $150

Topgolf Platinum Elite 5-6 Membership item
Topgolf Platinum Elite 5-6 Membership
$500

Starting bid

Topgolf Platinum Elite 5-6 Membership


Estimated Total Value = $1500

North Carolina Cabin item
North Carolina Cabin
$300

Starting bid

3 Night Getaway Cabin in Bryson City, NC!

  • Cabin Name: Almost Heaven
  • Stay Limit: 3 Nights
  • Check-in - 5 PM | Checkout - 11 AM
  • Winner pays $125 cleaning fee
  • No pets
  • Not available June, July, August
    or Holidays

Winner needs to book reservation with Al Hombroek (770-313-4790)

Value = $1,800

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!