Rotary Club Of Lawrenceville's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
4 Front row seats, parking pass, and buffet included.
Estimated Total Value = $200
Winner contact Craig Roberts at [email protected] to get digital tickets!
Starting bid
One Free Trust-based Estate Plan includes:
Estimated Total Value = $4,000
Starting bid
Package Includes: FREE Blue Bell Ice Cream for a year + shirts and swag!
Estimated Total Value = $120
Starting bid
Includes: FREE Blue Bell Ice Cream for a year!
Estimated Total Value = $100
Starting bid
Package includes: weaved basket, towel set, candle, blanket, and epson salt
Estimated Total Value = $150
Starting bid
Estimated Total Value = $300
Starting bid
Package includes:
Estimated Total Value = $75
Starting bid
Alexander's of Atlanta 24" Citizen Wall Clock
Estimated Total Value = $75
Starting bid
2 - $50 Gift Cards to Dominick’s Restaurant in Downtown Lawrenceville!
Estimated Total Value = $100
Starting bid
Custom decorated flower arrangement by Rotarian – Mere Jones.
Estimated Total Value = $80
Starting bid
3 Hours Rental - Unlimited Digital Photos (text or email)
Estimated Total Value = $950
Starting bid
Kitchen herb kit featuring a handmade ceramic herb stripper by our very own Rotarian, Mere Jones. Includes seeds for basil, mint, and rosemary, plus a seed starter kit.
Estimated Total Value = $50
Starting bid
Package Includes:
Estimated Total Value = $150
Starting bid
Package includes:
Estimated Total Value = $120
Starting bid
Handmade pottery from Rotarian - Sloan Jones!
Estimated Total Value = $125
Starting bid
Package includes:
Estimated Total Value = $200
Starting bid
Package includes:
Estimated Total Value = $120
Starting bid
Original, hand-painted Lawrenceville-inspired watercolors with ink by Rotarian – Andrea Hermitt.
Estimated Total Value = $150
Starting bid
Topgolf Platinum Elite 5-6 Membership
Estimated Total Value = $1500
Starting bid
3 Night Getaway Cabin in Bryson City, NC!
Winner needs to book reservation with Al Hombroek (770-313-4790)
Value = $1,800
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!