Rotary Club of Memphis Central - Exclusive Painting Auction

This 4x5 ft painting was created by Memphis based visual artist, Genna Wigginson has been honing her skills throughout her hometown and beyond. Her work is now displayed throughout the country as private investors collect some of her unique pieces.

Genna’s creativity is known to expanded beyond the surface of the canvas with inspiration from nature, architecture, music, and people. You can expect to see organic methods, textures, and mediums in each of her pieces. Experiencing her work is to translate it with thy own eyes. Valued at $750