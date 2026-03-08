Rotary Club of Memphis Central's Fundraising Auction 2026

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Enjoy a magical theatre experience with two (2) tickets to see Disney's Beauty and the Beast (stage musical) at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre on Friday, June 5, 2026 - 7:30pm. Experience the beloved story come to life with stunning costumes, incredible music, and unforgettable moments perfect for a family outing or a night with friends. Valued at $400.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of legendary R&B! This exciting concert package includes two (2) premium tickets, with private lounge access, to The New Edition Way Tour 2026 featuring iconic artists New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton at the Fedex Forum on Thursday, March 19, 2026, 8pm. Enjoy an evening filled with timeless hits, powerhouse vocals, and incredible performances from some of the biggest names in R&B history. From smooth ballads to high-energy classics, this concert promises a night of music, memories, and pure entertainment. Total Value: $600
Starting bid
Get ready to elevate your game with this incredible 3 Month Topgolf Platinum Membership package (valued at $400)—designed for those who love entertainment, great food, and unforgettable time with friends and family. Membership Perks Include:
• Unlimited gameplay during select hours
• Complimentary play for up to six people per visit
• 20% off food, non-alcoholic drinks, retail, and private events
• Priority reservations and access
• Invitations to exclusive member events, parties, and golf clinics
• Upgraded clubs and free lifetime player registration for guests
• Chance to win a $1,000 hole-in-one prize
Whether you’re hosting friends, entertaining clients, or enjoying family time, this membership turns every visit into a VIP experience.
Starting bid
This piece was created by Memphis based visual artist, Genna Wigginson has been honing her skills throughout her hometown and beyond. Her work is now displayed throughout the country as private investors collect some of her unique pieces.
Genna’s creativity is known to expanded beyond the surface of the canvas with inspiration from nature, architecture, music, and people. You can expect to see organic methods, textures, and mediums in each of her pieces. Experiencing her work is to translate it with thy own eyes...
Valued at $400.
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