Rotary Club of Memphis Central's Fundraising Auction 2026

Get ready to elevate your game with this incredible 3 Month Topgolf Platinum Membership package (valued at $400)—designed for those who love entertainment, great food, and unforgettable time with friends and family. Membership Perks Include:

• Unlimited gameplay during select hours

• Complimentary play for up to six people per visit

• 20% off food, non-alcoholic drinks, retail, and private events

• Priority reservations and access

• Invitations to exclusive member events, parties, and golf clinics

• Upgraded clubs and free lifetime player registration for guests

• Chance to win a $1,000 hole-in-one prize

Whether you’re hosting friends, entertaining clients, or enjoying family time, this membership turns every visit into a VIP experience.