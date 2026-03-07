Rotary Club of Memphis Central's Raffle 2026

Get ready for one of the most exciting raffle items of the event! Our Gift Card Bonanza Board is packed with gift cards that add up to an incredible $350 in total value. Whether you love dining out, shopping, or enjoying entertainment around town - this prize is for EVERYONE!
Raise a glass to this classic and crowd pleasing raffle item! One lucky will take home a Crown Royal Fine Deluxe Blended Canadian Whisky gift set, complete with two shot glasses --- perfect for sharing a celebratory toast with a friend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!