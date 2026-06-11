Rotary Club of Mequon-Milwaukee Diversity Passport's Silent Auction

Get ready to spoil yourself with this jam-packed gift card basket loaded with all the essentials (and a few guilty pleasures). With favorites like Amazon, DoorDash, Café Hollander, Marshall’s, and more, this bundle has something for every mood—shopping, snacking, sipping, or simply making life easier.





Whether you’re grabbing dinner without lifting a finger, refreshing your wardrobe, stocking up on must-haves, or treating yourself to a cozy brunch, this basket delivers pure convenience and joy.





With over $300 in value, it’s the perfect mix of practical and fun.





Go ahead—live a little.