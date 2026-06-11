Rotary Club of Mequon-Milwaukee Diversity Passport's Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Get ready to spoil yourself with this jam-packed gift card basket loaded with all the essentials (and a few guilty pleasures). With favorites like Amazon, DoorDash, Café Hollander, Marshall’s, and more, this bundle has something for every mood—shopping, snacking, sipping, or simply making life easier.
Whether you’re grabbing dinner without lifting a finger, refreshing your wardrobe, stocking up on must-haves, or treating yourself to a cozy brunch, this basket delivers pure convenience and joy.
With over $300 in value, it’s the perfect mix of practical and fun.
Go ahead—live a little.
Starting bid
Celebrate culture and craftsmanship with this stunning set of three traditional Nigerian men’s attires, known as Buba and Sokoto. This classic two-piece ensemble features a flowing, comfortable top (the Buba) paired with tailored trousers (the Sokoto), creating a look that is both timeless and effortlessly stylish.
Perfect for cultural events, special occasions, or adding a touch of global elegance to your wardrobe, these outfits showcase the beauty and pride of traditional Nigerian fashion. Each set offers a distinguished silhouette that blends comfort, heritage, and sophistication.
Starting bid
Celebrate culture and craftsmanship with this stunning set of four traditional Nigerian men’s attires, known as Buba and Sokoto. This classic two-piece ensemble features a flowing, comfortable top (the Buba) paired with tailored trousers (the Sokoto), creating a look that is both timeless and effortlessly stylish.
Perfect for cultural events, special occasions, or adding a touch of global elegance to your wardrobe, these outfits showcase the beauty and pride of traditional Nigerian fashion. Each set offers a distinguished silhouette that blends comfort, heritage, and sophistication.
Starting bid
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of total rejuvenation with five full hours of professional massage therapy. Whether enjoyed in a single blissful session or split into multiple visits, these hours are designed to melt away stress, ease tension, and leave you feeling renewed from head to toe.
Customize your experience with a variety of massage styles, unwind at your own pace, and let skilled hands work their magic. It’s the perfect way to reset, recharge, and restore balance.
Treat your body to the care it deserves.
Starting bid
Get ready to enjoy one of the area’s most beloved culinary traditions with a delicious Fish Fry from St. Paul’s Fish Market. Known for their fresh seafood and iconic Milwaukee flavors, St. Paul’s serves up crispy, golden perfection that keeps locals coming back week after week.
This auction item treats you to a mouthwatering fish fry experience—perfectly fried fish, classic sides, and all the comfort of a true Wisconsin staple. Whether you’re a longtime fan or trying it for the first time, this is a meal that never disappoints.
Bring home the taste of Milwaukee.
Starting bid
A basket that includes a bottle of wine and 2 gift cards for 2 hours of massage valued at $280
Starting bid
Step into timeless elegance with this brand-new Kate Spade Dawn Medium Satchel, a perfect blend of everyday practicality and signature Kate Spade charm. Crafted from durable nylon with the iconic two-way spade jacquard lining, this satchel is designed to keep you organized and looking fabulous.
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this satchel is a stylish staple that never goes out of fashion.
Starting bid
An adult Milwaukee Bucks Warm Up Suit valued at $200
Starting bid
Turn any night into a fiesta with this irresistible Margarita Magic Basket. It’s packed with everything you need to shake, sip, and celebrate in style. Inside you’ll find smooth tequila, bright orange liqueur, sweet agave syrup, classic margarita glasses, and a sleek cocktail shaker ready to get to work.
Whether you're hosting friends or treating yourself to a well-deserved pour, this basket brings the party straight to you. Fresh, fun, and full of flavor — all that’s missing is your winning bid.
Starting bid
Give your pup the ultimate treat with this brand-new Dog Sleep Lounge, paired with an adorable set of plush dog toys. This cozy lounge is designed for pure comfort—soft, supportive, and perfect for curling up after a long day of being the world’s cutest companion.
The included plush toys add extra fun, offering snuggles, playtime, and tail-wagging joy. Whether your dog loves to fetch, cuddle, or simply lounge in style, this bundle delivers comfort and entertainment all in one.
Pamper your furry friend or surprise a dog-lover in your life.
Starting bid
Settle in for the ultimate chill evening with this comfortably soft throw blanket paired with a delightful bottle of wine. Whether you're curling up on the couch, unwinding after a long day, or treating yourself to a quiet moment of peace, this bundle brings warmth, comfort, and a touch of indulgence.
Snuggle up, sip slow, and enjoy the simple pleasure of a night made just for you.
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of Milwaukee basketball greatness with this officially autographed basketball signed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the superstar who has electrified the NBA with his power, heart, and unforgettable plays.
This collectible is more than a signature — it’s a tribute to the Greek Freak’s incredible journey and the pride he brings to Bucks fans everywhere. Display it in your home, office, fan cave, or gift it to the ultimate Milwaukee devotee. No matter where it goes, it’s guaranteed to be a show-stopping conversation piece.
Starting bid
Step onto the court—or into your day—with the confidence of a true Bucks player. This Milwaukee Bucks Warm-Up Hoodie is the real deal: sleek, comfortable, and designed with the same winning spirit that fuels Milwaukee’s finest.
Featuring team colors, athletic detailing, and a fit made for movement, this warm-up suit is perfect for game nights, workouts, or simply repping your hometown pride in style. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or gifting it to one, this is a standout piece that brings the energy of the arena straight to your wardrobe.
Suit up, show out, and support your team.
Starting bid
Let Suits N Sips handle the drinks at your next gathering with 2 gallons of our signature cocktails—your choice of refreshing margaritas, vibrant sangrias, or tropical rum punches. Each batch is crafted with bold flavors, quality ingredients, and that signature Suits N Sips flair that turns any event into a celebration.
Perfect for parties, cookouts, showers, or just because, this package brings the fun straight to you. The winning bidder will coordinate the date directly with Suits N Sips to ensure everything is perfectly timed for their event.
Raise the bar at your next get-together.
Starting bid
Own a true piece of Milwaukee basketball history with this player-worn Cream City warm-up, adult size XL. This authentic gear has seen the court with the Bucks themselves, carrying the energy, grit, and pride of Cream City basketball.
Featuring the iconic Cream City styling and pro-level design, this warm-up is perfect for displaying in your fan cave, wearing on game nights, or gifting to the ultimate Bucks devotee. It’s a rare collectible that brings you closer to the team you love.
A must-have for any serious fan.
Starting bid
Show off your Marquette pride in style with this Jordan Jumpman Marquette University quarter-zip, adult size large. Designed with the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and school spirit, this piece features the iconic Jumpman logo paired with Marquette’s bold colors—making it a standout for fans, alumni, and anyone who reps the Golden Eagles.
Perfect for game days, workouts, or everyday wear, this quarter-zip delivers a sleek athletic look with premium Jordan quality. Lightweight, versatile, and undeniably cool, it’s a must-have addition to any Marquette fan’s wardrobe.
Gear up and show your MU pride. Shaka Approved!
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of European Impressionism into your home with this exquisite reproduction of Frits Thaulow’s 1897 masterpiece, “Village on the Bank of a Stream.” Thaulow (1847–1906), a celebrated Norwegian Impressionist, was renowned for his ability to capture light, water, and atmosphere with remarkable sensitivity—and this piece is no exception.
The artwork depicts a peaceful waterway winding through a small 19th-century French village, complete with charming architecture, soft reflections, and the tranquil mood that defines Thaulow’s most beloved works. It’s a timeless scene that evokes calm, nostalgia, and the quiet beauty of everyday life.
Perfect for art lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates Impressionist landscapes, this reproduction brings a touch of European elegance to any space.
Starting bid
Step back in time to Milwaukee’s storied Old Theatre District with this historic fine art print, “Evening Performance at the Pabst Theatre, April 1902,” by acclaimed artist Lynn Casper. Published by the Wisconsin Heritage Fine Arts Gallery, this beautifully detailed piece celebrates one of the city’s most iconic cultural landmarks and its rich theatrical legacy.
Rendered with timeless charm and historical accuracy, this print evokes the elegance and excitement of turn-of-the-century Milwaukee—making it a perfect addition for art collectors, history enthusiasts, or anyone who treasures local heritage.
A true piece of Wisconsin history, preserved in art.
Starting bid
Bring the taste of Italy straight to your kitchen with this Gourmet Pasta Spice Kit, packed full of premium olive oils, aromatic spices, and rich pasta sauces. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or just love a cozy pasta night, this bundle has everything you need to elevate your cooking with bold, authentic flavor.
Create endless combinations—drizzle the infused oils, sprinkle the handcrafted spice blends, and finish with savory sauces that turn any dish into a restaurant-worthy meal. It’s the perfect set for food lovers, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates a delicious, no-stress dinner.
Stir, savor, and enjoy.
Starting bid
Turn your favorite moments into a beautiful centerpiece with this @home™ Gallery Collection Collage Frame. Featuring nine 4" × 6" openings arranged in a sleek 3×3 grid, this frame lets you showcase a mix of family photos, travel snapshots, or artistic prints—all in one elegant display.
Crafted with a warm wood finish and clean modern lines, it’s perfect for any home décor style—from cozy and rustic to contemporary chic. Whether hung on the wall or placed on a shelf, this frame transforms everyday memories into timeless art.
A thoughtful gift or a stylish addition to your own space.
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