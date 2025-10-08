Rotary Club of Naples Cooler of Cheer Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing
ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing
ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing
ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 12/17/2025
GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000.
Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor.
Drawing will be held at Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trl Naples, FL 34103
DRAWING: December 17, 2025
TICKET SALES END: December 16, 2025
MUST BE 21 TO WIN/
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN
No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10-
Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!