ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 3/8/2025 GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000. Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor. Drawing will be held at South Street City Oven & Grill, 1410 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34108 DRAWING: March 8, 2025 TICKET SALES END: March 7. 2025 MUST BE 21 TO WIN/ NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10- Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing

ROTARY CLUB OF NAPLES COOLER OF CHEER RAFFLE 3/8/2025 GRAND PRIZE Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler stocked with top shelf liquor valued up to $1,000. Consolation Prizes-5 Additional Drawings for Single Bottles of Premium Liquor. Drawing will be held at South Street City Oven & Grill, 1410 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34108 DRAWING: March 8, 2025 TICKET SALES END: March 7. 2025 MUST BE 21 TO WIN/ NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN No purchase necessary-Requested minimum donation $10- Must claim prize(s) within 60 days of drawing

More details...