Rotary Club Of Novato Evening Charity

Rotary Club Of Novato Evening Charity's Loloma Fiji Silent Auction

Pure Fiji Body Mates Mango infusion package retails for $84 item
$42

Pure Fiji is a family-owned natural beauty brand founded in 1996 by mother-daughter duo Gaëtane and Andrée Austin in Suva, Fiji. The company specializes in plant-based skincare and body care products that utilize traditional South Pacific botanical blends and cold-pressed exotic oils.


Pure Fiji BODY MATES mango infusion

  1. hydrating body lotion
  2. coconut milk shower gel
  3. cotton makeup bag
  4. 3 assorted slab soaps in canvas bags
  5. frangipani sample set
  6. coconut oil soap
Pure Fiji coconut candle lot 2 retail $90 item
$45

  1. coconut candle
  2. 3 assorted soaps in canvas bags
  3. large sample Pure Fiji products
  4. Guava samplier
BATI white chocolate Rum retail $ 32.50 item
$35

BATI Rum is a premium line of spirits produced by the Rum Co. of Fiji at their distillery in Lautoka. Named after the traditional Fijian warriors who were protectors of their homeland, the brand is known for its "seed-to-glass" craftsmanship and has won over 230 international accolades.

BATI Coffee Rum retails $32.50 item
$35

Bati Coconut Rum Retails $32.50 item
$35

Lot 1 Bounty Rum item
$30

Bounty Rum is a celebrated line of Fijian spirits produced by the Rum Co. of Fiji (owned by Paradise Beverages) at the South Pacific Distillery in Lautoka. Often referred to as "the spirit of Fiji," the brand is highly regarded for its value and unique flavor profile, which stems from the island's fertile volcanic soil and tropical climate. 

Lot #2 Bounty Rum item
$30

Fused Glass and art basket
$1

artist made basket

