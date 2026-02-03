Rotary Club of Orem-Lindon Membership

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Rotary Club of Orem-Lindon Membership

About the memberships

RCOOL Dues (auto-pay)

Standard Monthly Membership Dues
$70

No expiration

Monthly fee that covers member benefits, meals, and club operations.

Meals and FUNdraising donations are billed separately and can be paid via their designated Zeffy shopping carts.

Family Membership (Spouse)
$82.67

No expiration

Standard Membership $70.00 + Spouse $12.67 = $82.67

Meals and FUNdraising donations are billed separately and can be paid via their designated Zeffy shopping carts.

Basic Membership
$12.67

No expiration

This is the most basic membership reserved for hardship cases or young members. Please consult with the club president before selecting this option.

Meals and FUNdraising donations are billed separately and can be paid via their designated Zeffy shopping carts.

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