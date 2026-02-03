RCOOL Dues (auto-pay)

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About the memberships
No expiration
Monthly fee that covers member benefits, meals, and club operations.
Meals and FUNdraising donations are billed separately and can be paid via their designated Zeffy shopping carts.
No expiration
Standard Membership $70.00 + Spouse $12.67 = $82.67
Meals and FUNdraising donations are billed separately and can be paid via their designated Zeffy shopping carts.
No expiration
This is the most basic membership reserved for hardship cases or young members. Please consult with the club president before selecting this option.
Meals and FUNdraising donations are billed separately and can be paid via their designated Zeffy shopping carts.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!