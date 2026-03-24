Rotary Club of Passport to Amador 2026-2027 Dues

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$165 Dues includes required district and international dues and magazine subscription. Add optional $25 minimum below as a "Donation", which will be submitted to The Rotary Foundation for the club to achieve "Every Rotary Every Year" recognition for bonus funds.
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