Rotary Club of Stoneham

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Rotary Club of Stoneham

About this raffle

Rotary Club of Stoneham's Annual Golf Ball Drop 50/50 RAFFLE

Golf Ball Drop Ticket 50/50 RAFFLE
$10

Golf Ball Drop Ticket

50/50 RAFFLE


WIN UP TO $2,500


RULES:


Each ticket will be numbered to match a numbered golf ball. The balls will be dropped by a representative of the

Stoneham Fire Department on May 23rd, 2026 on the Stoneham Town Common.


Spectators are welcome to watch from a safe distance!

The ball closest to the pin as determined by a Rotary member will be the winner. The winner will receive their prize by May 31, 2026.

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