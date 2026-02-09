Rotary Club of Stoneham's Annual Golf Ball Drop 50/50 RAFFLE

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About this raffle
Golf Ball Drop Ticket
50/50 RAFFLE
WIN UP TO $2,500
RULES:
Each ticket will be numbered to match a numbered golf ball. The balls will be dropped by a representative of the
Stoneham Fire Department on May 23rd, 2026 on the Stoneham Town Common.
Spectators are welcome to watch from a safe distance!
The ball closest to the pin as determined by a Rotary member will be the winner. The winner will receive their prize by May 31, 2026.
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