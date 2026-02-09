Rotary Club of Stoneham's Annual Golf Ball Drop 50/50 RAFFLE

Golf Ball Drop Ticket

50/50 RAFFLE





WIN UP TO $2,500





RULES:





Each ticket will be numbered to match a numbered golf ball. The balls will be dropped by a representative of the

Stoneham Fire Department on May 23rd, 2026 on the Stoneham Town Common.





Spectators are welcome to watch from a safe distance!

The ball closest to the pin as determined by a Rotary member will be the winner. The winner will receive their prize by May 31, 2026.