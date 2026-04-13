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Rotary Club Of Tampa Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Rotary Club Of Tampa Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

806 E Jackson St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA

#1- JC Newman Humidor and Brick House Cigars item
#1- JC Newman Humidor and Brick House Cigars item
#1- JC Newman Humidor and Brick House Cigars item
#1- JC Newman Humidor and Brick House Cigars
$100

Starting bid

JC Newman custom Taj Mahal Humidor made by Craftsman's Bench, plus one box of 25 Brick House Mighty Mighty Maduro 6 1/4" X 60 cigars.

Total Value $350

Donated by J.C. Newman Cigar

#2- Blu Indigo Total Transformation Experience item
#2- Blu Indigo Total Transformation Experience
$2,500

Starting bid

Complete mommy makeover experience ferformed under combining advanced body sculpting, skin tightening, and holistic rejuvenation.

  • Up to 3 Body Areas (up to 45% fat reduction
  • Morpheus8 Burst Skin Tightening (each area)
  • Performed by a plastic surgeon
  • Theta Chamer deep reset session
  • PEMF Theragy + infrared sauna experience
  • Holistic Evaluation + Hormone & Peptide consultation with Dr. Helen

Total Value of this package up to $15,000

Donated by David Spezza and Dr. Helen

#3- Signature Rejuvenation Experience item
#3- Signature Rejuvenation Experience
$900

Starting bid

Rejuvenation Beyond Surgery

Indulge in an exclusive wellness and rejuvenation package designed to revitalize your body and mind.


  • Private Consultation with Dr. Helen
  • T-Shape 2 Face or Body Sculpting Session
  • Red Light, PEMF, or Infrared Sauna Experience
  • Peronalized Wellness Plan
  • $300 Bonus Credit

Estimated Value $3,000 - $3,500

Donated by David Spezza and Dr. Helen

#4- Cabin on LIttle Gasparilla Island - 3 Night Weekend Stay item
#4- Cabin on LIttle Gasparilla Island - 3 Night Weekend Stay item
#4- Cabin on LIttle Gasparilla Island - 3 Night Weekend Stay
$250

Starting bid

This great cabin can sleep 2-4 people.

One bedroom get-away on secluded Little Gasparilla Island, just 1.5 hours south of Tampa.

Bring your boat or use the taxi service (fee) at Eldred's Marina for the ride over to the island. This beautiful water front paradise will be yours for a lovely long weekend! Walk on the beach, kayak and peace & quiet await you.

Guests will be asked to provide a damage secrity deposit of $200. which will be returned upon departure. Cleaning fee is $150.

Must be used before 12/20/2026

Holidays excluded.


Value $1,000

Donated by Carolyn Wilkinson

#5- Baker Mayfield Signed and Framed BUCS Photo item
#5- Baker Mayfield Signed and Framed BUCS Photo
$200

Starting bid

Estimated Value $400.

Donated by John Osterweil

#6- MASTER CHAMPIONS Very Rare Golf Collage-Framed item
#6- MASTER CHAMPIONS Very Rare Golf Collage-Framed
$250

Starting bid

Very Rare collection of Autographs and Photos of Masters Winners all in a framed collage.

Signed by:

Tommy Aaron 1973

George Archer (UF graduate) 1969

Gay Brewer 1967

Jack Burk 1956

Billy Casper 1970

Ben Crenshaw 1984, 1995

Charles Coody 1971

Nick Faldo 1989, 1990, 1996

Doug Ford 1957

Bob Gaolby 1968


Estimated Value $500

Donated by John Osterweil

#7 Bushwood Caddyshack signed and framed golf flag item
#7 Bushwood Caddyshack signed and framed golf flag
$225

Starting bid

Bushwood Caddyshack frame golf flag signed by Chevy Chase.

Value $450

Donated by John Osterweil

#8- University of Florida NCAA Collage with Joakim Noah item
#8- University of Florida NCAA Collage with Joakim Noah
$190

Starting bid

University of Florida NCAA National Basketball Champions Collage with Joakim Noah replica championship ring. NCAA back to back champions 2006-2007. Shadow Box.

Estimated Value $375.

Donated by John Osterweil

#9- Weber Grill item
#9- Weber Grill
$40

Starting bid

Weber 22" 54946 09/18

Estimated Value $150

Donated by a friend of Rotary

#10 - Sounding Joy Gala Tickets 2027 item
#10 - Sounding Joy Gala Tickets 2027
$150

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Sounding Joy's The Art of Hearing Gala.
Saturday, April 17, 2027 at NOVA in downtown St. Pete.
Includes 4 tickets for heavy hors d'oeuvres, 4 drink tickets, dancing to The Bus Stop Band and an evening of inspriation.
$500 value

Donated by Christy Vogel

#12 - Sounding Joy HEAROS Golf Tournament -Foursome item
#12 - Sounding Joy HEAROS Golf Tournament -Foursome
$150

Starting bid

This items includes entry fees for a foursome, 4 lunch tickets, HH appetizers, swag bags. Format is best ball scramble. In addtiotion there will be an afternoon of inspiratin as they raise money to buy hearings aids for children throughout Tampa Bay! Date is November 6, 2026 at Westchase Golf Club in Tampa.
Value $500

Donated by Christy Vogel

#13- One Pair of Tickets to the Florida Orchestra + Wine item
#13- One Pair of Tickets to the Florida Orchestra + Wine item
#13- One Pair of Tickets to the Florida Orchestra + Wine
$50

Starting bid

One Pair of tickets to the Florida Orchestra for one concert perfromed during the 2025/26 season.Included are two bottles of red wine. Valid until June 2026.

Can be extrended through the 2026/27 season if desired.

Total Value $200.00

Donated by Christy Vogel

#14- Golf for 4 at CCC and Gifts item
#14- Golf for 4 at CCC and Gifts
$200

Starting bid

Good for 4 complimentary rounds of golf, includes cart fees, guest fees and range balls. Gifts include two women's size L golf shirts (Footjoy), two boxes of balls, and a CCC cap.

Value Est at $750.00

Donated by Gary and Page Niehaus

#15- Baby Shower Basket item
#15- Baby Shower Basket
$35

Starting bid

The centerpiece of this basket is the handmade crochet baby blanket and baby hat, done in a vintage ripple design. Other items include pacificers, gentle shampoo and water wipes.
Value $125.00

Donated and Made by Winnie Marvel


#16- First Watch Breakfast Basket item
#16- First Watch Breakfast Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy some delicious food and be proud about it with this fun First Watch collection. THREE, $20 gift cards for First Watch Restaurants, plus a FW Cup, Mug Cozy, classic avocado squishy and a Samual Lamont Chicken Tea Towel.

Value $120.00

Donated by First Watch


#17- A Day Out with the Kids (ZooTampa Tickets + Target GC) item
#17- A Day Out with the Kids (ZooTampa Tickets + Target GC)
$50

Starting bid

Here is a collection of 6 Zoo animal Beanie Babies along with a gift certificate for two to ZooTampa (no expiration date). Add in a $50 gift certificate for Target to get all the supplies you need for a full day out with the little ones.

Value $210.00

Connie Gage and Christine Derr


#18- Tea For Two and MORE item
#18- Tea For Two and MORE item
#18- Tea For Two and MORE
$15

Starting bid

Around this lovely pair of porcelain vintage tea cups you will find two tins of high quality tea from Republic of Tea, a Samual Lamont tea towel, flower seeds, a honey pot and a candle.

Value $60.

Donated by Connie Gage and Winnie Marvel


#19- Snacks at Thomas P's and Wine item
#19- Snacks at Thomas P's and Wine
$25

Starting bid

Two Gift Cards to Thomas P's Sports bar and Patio along with two Diamond Crown Cigar from JC Newman Cigar. Also included are two bottles of red wine.

Total Value $100

Donated by Friends of Rotary

#20 - Treat Yourself at The Hard Rock Casino! item
#20 - Treat Yourself at The Hard Rock Casino! item
#20 - Treat Yourself at The Hard Rock Casino!
$50

Starting bid

One gift card for the HardRock Casino valued at $150.00 plus two bottles of red wine.

Total Value $185

Donated by The Hard Rock Casino & Hotel

#21- Two Bottles Premium- Vinos de Finos and Les Terrasses item
#21- Two Bottles Premium- Vinos de Finos and Les Terrasses
$30

Starting bid

One bottle of Vinos Finos de Rioja 2012 and

One bottle of Les Terrasses Laderas de Pizarra 2020


Value $120

Donated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay

#22 - Wine Drinkers Basket 6 bottles + tools item
#22 - Wine Drinkers Basket 6 bottles + tools item
#22 - Wine Drinkers Basket 6 bottles + tools
$55

Starting bid

Wines included;

Eight Years in the Dessert 2022

Sean Minor Pinot Noir 2022

Kenwood Vineyard Cabernet 2019

Safriel House South Africa 2020

Salmos 2017

Maison Sainte Marguerite' 2023

Bombay Wine Opener

XO Winer Stoppers

Value $214.00

Donated by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay


#23 -Grandma's Playroom item
#23 -Grandma's Playroom
$10

Starting bid

Creatology Starter Sets plus drink bottles, a suffie and spinner toy.

Value $40.

Donated by Connie Gage

#24- Signed Gronkowski Jersey w/ Authenticity cert. item
#24- Signed Gronkowski Jersey w/ Authenticity cert.
$400

Starting bid

Original Gronkowski Jersey mounted in a frame with the authenticity certficate.

Estimated Value $800

Donated by Page and Gary Neihaus


#24- Joe's Olive Jumbo Basket item
#24- Joe's Olive Jumbo Basket
$35

Starting bid

This box contains:

17.6 oz fresh gnocchi

24 oz Organic Italian Arrabbiata Sauce

17.6 oz Organic Artisan Sgaghetti

2 olive oil pour spouts

2 olive wood dip bowls

Set of Four Wooden handles appeitzer picks

Two 1.25 oz Ranger Chocolate Co. Chocolate Bars

Perfect Pair- the Sicilian Olive OIl and Balsamic Vinegar Set

Joe & Son's Organic Italian Blend Seasoning


Value $135

Donated by Dave and LInda Devine

#26-Holistic Reset Experience item
#26-Holistic Reset Experience
$75

Starting bid

Restore Balance and Renew Energy Naturally

Step into restorative wellness experience designed to resent your body, calm your nervouse system and elevate your oeverall well-being. Perfext for anyone seeking relaxation, reovery and renewal.


  • Infrared Sauna Session
  • Red Light Therapy Session
  • PEMF Recharge Session
  • Personalized Wellness Consultation
  • $200 Bonuse Wellness Credit

Estimated Value $250-$300

Donated by David Spezza and Dr. Helen

#27 Shared Wellness Experience for Two item
#27 Shared Wellness Experience for Two
$225

Starting bid

Relax, Reconnect and Rejuvenate

Beacuase wellness is better when shared!

Enjoy a rejuvenating experience designed for two-perfect for couples. friends, or loved ones looking to relax, recharge and reconnect.


  • Two Wellness Experiences (Red Light, PEMF or Infrared Sauna)
  • Optional Mini Facial or T-shape Face Enhancement
  • $150 Bonus Credit toward additional services.

Value $900+

Donated by Dr. Helen and David Spezza

#28- Luxury Wellness Reset Experience item
#28- Luxury Wellness Reset Experience
$300

Starting bid

Step away from stress and into deep restoration. This calming, restorative experience is designed to resent the nervous system, support detoxification, and bring the body back into balance.


  • Theta Chamber Experience (deep nervous system resent)
  • Infrared Sauna +Red Light Therapy
  • Lymphatic Detox Session (T-shape 2 technology)
  • $200 Bonus Wellness Credit

Estimated Value $1,200

Donated by Dr. Helen and David Spezza

#29 -Chillin' at Home -Cocktail Smoker, digital speaker, GC item
#29 -Chillin' at Home -Cocktail Smoker, digital speaker, GC
$25

Starting bid

This package for chillin' out at home includes:

  • One $50 gift card to Target Stores
  • One Cocktail & Whiskey Smoker Kit with Torch
  • One Chifench Pulsesound a46 digital speaker
  • One Bar Towel
  • One $25 gift card for the Brass Tap Tampa

Total Value $142.

Donated by Winnie Marvel


#30- Day Out on the Beach- Cooler/Beer and gift card item
#30- Day Out on the Beach- Cooler/Beer and gift card
$25

Starting bid

The item features a 50 quart blue Igloo Cooler with extra thick sides. It is filled with two cases of Stella Artois Beer, a plush beach towel, a pool noodle and a beach ball. Also included is a $50 Target Gift Card.


Total Value $204

Donated by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa

Christine Derr


#31- Wine Cooler Bag w/ Wine and Carafe item
#31- Wine Cooler Bag w/ Wine and Carafe
$20

Starting bid

This item contains one zippered wine cooler bag, one glass wine carafe and one bottle of St. Francis Cabernet.


Value $75

Donated by Jewel Aardema and SMARTS Strategic Marketing

#32- Mike Alstott BUCS Signed Mini Helmet item
#32- Mike Alstott BUCS Signed Mini Helmet item
#32- Mike Alstott BUCS Signed Mini Helmet
$75

Starting bid

Estimated Value $150

Donated by John Osterweil

#33- John Daley Signed Color Photo -Framed item
#33- John Daley Signed Color Photo -Framed
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Value $199.00

Donated by John Osterweil

#34- Bobby Bowden Signed Color Photo/ Framed item
#34- Bobby Bowden Signed Color Photo/ Framed
$150

Starting bid

Estimated Value $300

Donated by John Osterweil

#35- Tampa Bay Hotel Yard Long Postcard- Framed item
#35- Tampa Bay Hotel Yard Long Postcard- Framed
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Value $200

Donated by John Osterweil

#36- Vasilevskey Signed Photo/ Framed item
#36- Vasilevskey Signed Photo/ Framed
$150

Starting bid

Estimated Value $300

Donated by John Osterweil

#37 Fred McGriff "One of a Kind" Signed Collage-Hall of Fame item
#37 Fred McGriff "One of a Kind" Signed Collage-Hall of Fame
$75

Starting bid

Fred McGriff -- Tampa's own Hall of Famer 2023

Estimated Value $150

Donated by John Osterweil


#38- USF Big East Authentic Football Helmet /signed item
#38- USF Big East Authentic Football Helmet /signed
$140

Starting bid

Signed by Jim Leavitt (coached 1996-2009)

Estitmated Value $275

Donated by John Osterweil

#39 -Hillsboro High School Annual 1955 "Hilsborean" item
#39 -Hillsboro High School Annual 1955 "Hilsborean"
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value $100

Donated by John Osterweil

#40 Worlds #1 Ranked Women's Pickle Ball Champion item
#40 Worlds #1 Ranked Women's Pickle Ball Champion
$150

Starting bid

Anna Leigh Waters, worlds #1 pickle ball champion.

Signed 8X10 Color Photo/ Framed

Estimated Value $300

Donated by John Osterweil

#41- The Luxe Momma's Mother's Day Basket! item
#41- The Luxe Momma's Mother's Day Basket!
$75

Starting bid

This luxe basket of fine high end gifts includes:

  • One Pair LSA Savoy Flute champagn glasses
  • French Carriere Candle in the La Rose aime Le Poivre scent
  • Carriere Botancial Wax Palet
  • 5X7 Bejeweled Addison Ross -London, picture frame.
  • Blue and Gold Addison Ross-London, jewel box
  • Gruet Blanc de Noirs American Sparkling Wine
  • Mario Badescu Skin Care, Facial Spray with Aloe

Value $367.

Donated by Ashley Marvel

#42 Motor Enclave Adreneline Experience for 2 item
#42 Motor Enclave Adreneline Experience for 2 item
#42 Motor Enclave Adreneline Experience for 2 item
#42 Motor Enclave Adreneline Experience for 2
$500

Starting bid

(2) Adrenaline Experience Gift Vouchers 

Each ticket is valued at $1,000 with a combined value for $2,000 for both tickets. Please note that the gift voucher expires 6 months from this date.

 

The Adrenaline Experience gives YOU the chance to drive our high-performance vehicles in a highly curated driving experience offering a taste of The Motor Enclave and our state-of-the-art driving surfaces.

[View Video Here]

 

Drive on Track - Lead/Follow

·        Get behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle as a professional driver guides you around our 1.72-mile Performance Circuit in lead-follow.

Drive our Vehicle Dynamics Pad Timed Autocross

·        Compete against other participants in laser-timed autocross on our 2-acre Vehicle Dynamics Pad!

Drive a Pro Racing Simulator 

·        Dive head first into the world of Sim Racing! Compete against the group, driving our professional state-of-the-art racing simulators from Advanced SimRacing.

Enjoy a Thrill Ride

·        Hop into the passenger seat and experience a hot lap with a pro driver

When the winners are ready to redeem their voucher(s), please have them reach out to [email protected] to select a date, along with the 6-digit code located on the voucher. Adrenaline Experiences typically take place once a month, and pre-selected dates can be found on www.themotorenclave.com/drive


Total Value- $2,000.

Donated by The Motor Enclave

#43 - Bucs, Chris Godwin Autographed Mini Helmet item
#43 - Bucs, Chris Godwin Autographed Mini Helmet
$25

Starting bid

This item is a signed mini helmet by Bucs wide reciver Chris Godwin with a certificate of authenticity.

Value $125

Donated by The Tampa Bay Bucaneers

#44 Steve Spurrier Signed Gator Football item
#44 Steve Spurrier Signed Gator Football item
#44 Steve Spurrier Signed Gator Football
$200

Starting bid

Estimated Value $400

Donated by John Osterweil

#45 -Wine Basket item
#45 -Wine Basket
$30

Starting bid

Wine, Sparkling wine and tasty treats are featured in this yummy basket!

Value $125.

Donated by 1 Voice Tampa

The 1Voice Foundation (based in Tampa, FL) is a non-profit organization supporting pediatric cancer families through over 20 free programs, including the 1Voice Academy, the first U.S. school designed specifically for children with cancer. They also fund private pediatric cancer research for a leukemia vaccine

#46 -Very Special Artwork from our Camp Florida Kids item
#46 -Very Special Artwork from our Camp Florida Kids item
#46 -Very Special Artwork from our Camp Florida Kids
$10

Starting bid

Our artists are Abby and Karina. Here are their stories.


Abby, 15, was diagnosed with ALL leukemia as a 5th grader at Nativity Catholic School in Brandon. She was treated at St. Joseph's Childrends Hospital and is in remission. She is an accomplished swimmer and baker! She, along with her sister Shleby and brother Cooper, attend Happy Camper's Summer Camp at Rotary's Camp Florida.


Karina, 15, is the younger sister of Karla, who is currently on treatment. Our philosophy is that the whole family is diagnosed and siblings are included in all 1 Voice programs. Karina is an honor student, bilingual and assists with our Spanish speaking patients as a camp sounselor at the Happy Campers Summer Camp pgrogram.

Both painting were painted at Rotary's Camp Florida.


These items were donated by 1 Voice Tampa

The 1Voice Foundation (based in Tampa, FL) is a non-profit organization supporting pediatric cancer families through over 20 free programs, including the 1Voice Academy, the first U.S. school designed specifically for children with cancer. They also fund private pediatric cancer research for a leukemia vaccine



#11-Bottle Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon +Gift Card +Glass item
#11-Bottle Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon +Gift Card +Glass
$100

Starting bid

One bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon, Four Glencairn Glasses with Propagation Tasting Board, $100 Propagation Whiskey Bar and Kitchen Gift Card.
Whiskey Bar and Kitchen.
Value $500.

Donated by The Rotary Club of Plant City and Propagation


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