Rotary Club Of Tampa Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
JC Newman custom Taj Mahal Humidor made by Craftsman's Bench, plus one box of 25 Brick House Mighty Mighty Maduro 6 1/4" X 60 cigars.
Total Value $350
Donated by J.C. Newman Cigar
Starting bid
Complete mommy makeover experience ferformed under combining advanced body sculpting, skin tightening, and holistic rejuvenation.
Total Value of this package up to $15,000
Donated by David Spezza and Dr. Helen
Starting bid
Rejuvenation Beyond Surgery
Indulge in an exclusive wellness and rejuvenation package designed to revitalize your body and mind.
Estimated Value $3,000 - $3,500
Donated by David Spezza and Dr. Helen
Starting bid
This great cabin can sleep 2-4 people.
One bedroom get-away on secluded Little Gasparilla Island, just 1.5 hours south of Tampa.
Bring your boat or use the taxi service (fee) at Eldred's Marina for the ride over to the island. This beautiful water front paradise will be yours for a lovely long weekend! Walk on the beach, kayak and peace & quiet await you.
Guests will be asked to provide a damage secrity deposit of $200. which will be returned upon departure. Cleaning fee is $150.
Must be used before 12/20/2026
Holidays excluded.
Value $1,000
Donated by Carolyn Wilkinson
Starting bid
Estimated Value $400.
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Very Rare collection of Autographs and Photos of Masters Winners all in a framed collage.
Signed by:
Tommy Aaron 1973
George Archer (UF graduate) 1969
Gay Brewer 1967
Jack Burk 1956
Billy Casper 1970
Ben Crenshaw 1984, 1995
Charles Coody 1971
Nick Faldo 1989, 1990, 1996
Doug Ford 1957
Bob Gaolby 1968
Estimated Value $500
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Bushwood Caddyshack frame golf flag signed by Chevy Chase.
Value $450
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
University of Florida NCAA National Basketball Champions Collage with Joakim Noah replica championship ring. NCAA back to back champions 2006-2007. Shadow Box.
Estimated Value $375.
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Weber 22" 54946 09/18
Estimated Value $150
Donated by a friend of Rotary
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Sounding Joy's The Art of Hearing Gala.
Saturday, April 17, 2027 at NOVA in downtown St. Pete.
Includes 4 tickets for heavy hors d'oeuvres, 4 drink tickets, dancing to The Bus Stop Band and an evening of inspriation.
$500 value
Donated by Christy Vogel
Starting bid
This items includes entry fees for a foursome, 4 lunch tickets, HH appetizers, swag bags. Format is best ball scramble. In addtiotion there will be an afternoon of inspiratin as they raise money to buy hearings aids for children throughout Tampa Bay! Date is November 6, 2026 at Westchase Golf Club in Tampa.
Value $500
Donated by Christy Vogel
Starting bid
One Pair of tickets to the Florida Orchestra for one concert perfromed during the 2025/26 season.Included are two bottles of red wine. Valid until June 2026.
Can be extrended through the 2026/27 season if desired.
Total Value $200.00
Donated by Christy Vogel
Starting bid
Good for 4 complimentary rounds of golf, includes cart fees, guest fees and range balls. Gifts include two women's size L golf shirts (Footjoy), two boxes of balls, and a CCC cap.
Value Est at $750.00
Donated by Gary and Page Niehaus
Starting bid
The centerpiece of this basket is the handmade crochet baby blanket and baby hat, done in a vintage ripple design. Other items include pacificers, gentle shampoo and water wipes.
Value $125.00
Donated and Made by Winnie Marvel
Starting bid
Enjoy some delicious food and be proud about it with this fun First Watch collection. THREE, $20 gift cards for First Watch Restaurants, plus a FW Cup, Mug Cozy, classic avocado squishy and a Samual Lamont Chicken Tea Towel.
Value $120.00
Donated by First Watch
Starting bid
Here is a collection of 6 Zoo animal Beanie Babies along with a gift certificate for two to ZooTampa (no expiration date). Add in a $50 gift certificate for Target to get all the supplies you need for a full day out with the little ones.
Value $210.00
Connie Gage and Christine Derr
Starting bid
Around this lovely pair of porcelain vintage tea cups you will find two tins of high quality tea from Republic of Tea, a Samual Lamont tea towel, flower seeds, a honey pot and a candle.
Value $60.
Donated by Connie Gage and Winnie Marvel
Starting bid
Two Gift Cards to Thomas P's Sports bar and Patio along with two Diamond Crown Cigar from JC Newman Cigar. Also included are two bottles of red wine.
Total Value $100
Donated by Friends of Rotary
Starting bid
One gift card for the HardRock Casino valued at $150.00 plus two bottles of red wine.
Total Value $185
Donated by The Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
Starting bid
One bottle of Vinos Finos de Rioja 2012 and
One bottle of Les Terrasses Laderas de Pizarra 2020
Value $120
Donated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay
Starting bid
Wines included;
Eight Years in the Dessert 2022
Sean Minor Pinot Noir 2022
Kenwood Vineyard Cabernet 2019
Safriel House South Africa 2020
Salmos 2017
Maison Sainte Marguerite' 2023
Bombay Wine Opener
XO Winer Stoppers
Value $214.00
Donated by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay
Starting bid
Creatology Starter Sets plus drink bottles, a suffie and spinner toy.
Value $40.
Donated by Connie Gage
Starting bid
Original Gronkowski Jersey mounted in a frame with the authenticity certficate.
Estimated Value $800
Donated by Page and Gary Neihaus
Starting bid
This box contains:
17.6 oz fresh gnocchi
24 oz Organic Italian Arrabbiata Sauce
17.6 oz Organic Artisan Sgaghetti
2 olive oil pour spouts
2 olive wood dip bowls
Set of Four Wooden handles appeitzer picks
Two 1.25 oz Ranger Chocolate Co. Chocolate Bars
Perfect Pair- the Sicilian Olive OIl and Balsamic Vinegar Set
Joe & Son's Organic Italian Blend Seasoning
Value $135
Donated by Dave and LInda Devine
Starting bid
Restore Balance and Renew Energy Naturally
Step into restorative wellness experience designed to resent your body, calm your nervouse system and elevate your oeverall well-being. Perfext for anyone seeking relaxation, reovery and renewal.
Estimated Value $250-$300
Donated by David Spezza and Dr. Helen
Starting bid
Relax, Reconnect and Rejuvenate
Beacuase wellness is better when shared!
Enjoy a rejuvenating experience designed for two-perfect for couples. friends, or loved ones looking to relax, recharge and reconnect.
Value $900+
Donated by Dr. Helen and David Spezza
Starting bid
Step away from stress and into deep restoration. This calming, restorative experience is designed to resent the nervous system, support detoxification, and bring the body back into balance.
Estimated Value $1,200
Donated by Dr. Helen and David Spezza
Starting bid
This package for chillin' out at home includes:
Total Value $142.
Donated by Winnie Marvel
Starting bid
The item features a 50 quart blue Igloo Cooler with extra thick sides. It is filled with two cases of Stella Artois Beer, a plush beach towel, a pool noodle and a beach ball. Also included is a $50 Target Gift Card.
Total Value $204
Donated by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa
Christine Derr
Starting bid
This item contains one zippered wine cooler bag, one glass wine carafe and one bottle of St. Francis Cabernet.
Value $75
Donated by Jewel Aardema and SMARTS Strategic Marketing
Starting bid
Estimated Value $150
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Estimated Value $199.00
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Estimated Value $300
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Estimated Value $200
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Estimated Value $300
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Fred McGriff -- Tampa's own Hall of Famer 2023
Estimated Value $150
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Signed by Jim Leavitt (coached 1996-2009)
Estitmated Value $275
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Estimated Value $100
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Anna Leigh Waters, worlds #1 pickle ball champion.
Signed 8X10 Color Photo/ Framed
Estimated Value $300
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
This luxe basket of fine high end gifts includes:
Value $367.
Donated by Ashley Marvel
Starting bid
(2) Adrenaline Experience Gift Vouchers
Each ticket is valued at $1,000 with a combined value for $2,000 for both tickets. Please note that the gift voucher expires 6 months from this date.
The Adrenaline Experience gives YOU the chance to drive our high-performance vehicles in a highly curated driving experience offering a taste of The Motor Enclave and our state-of-the-art driving surfaces.
Drive on Track - Lead/Follow
· Get behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle as a professional driver guides you around our 1.72-mile Performance Circuit in lead-follow.
Drive our Vehicle Dynamics Pad - Timed Autocross
· Compete against other participants in laser-timed autocross on our 2-acre Vehicle Dynamics Pad!
Drive a Pro Racing Simulator
· Dive head first into the world of Sim Racing! Compete against the group, driving our professional state-of-the-art racing simulators from Advanced SimRacing.
Enjoy a Thrill Ride
· Hop into the passenger seat and experience a hot lap with a pro driver
When the winners are ready to redeem their voucher(s), please have them reach out to [email protected] to select a date, along with the 6-digit code located on the voucher. Adrenaline Experiences typically take place once a month, and pre-selected dates can be found on www.themotorenclave.com/drive
Total Value- $2,000.
Donated by The Motor Enclave
Starting bid
This item is a signed mini helmet by Bucs wide reciver Chris Godwin with a certificate of authenticity.
Value $125
Donated by The Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Starting bid
Estimated Value $400
Donated by John Osterweil
Starting bid
Wine, Sparkling wine and tasty treats are featured in this yummy basket!
Value $125.
Donated by 1 Voice Tampa
The 1Voice Foundation (based in Tampa, FL) is a non-profit organization supporting pediatric cancer families through over 20 free programs, including the 1Voice Academy, the first U.S. school designed specifically for children with cancer. They also fund private pediatric cancer research for a leukemia vaccine
Starting bid
Our artists are Abby and Karina. Here are their stories.
Abby, 15, was diagnosed with ALL leukemia as a 5th grader at Nativity Catholic School in Brandon. She was treated at St. Joseph's Childrends Hospital and is in remission. She is an accomplished swimmer and baker! She, along with her sister Shleby and brother Cooper, attend Happy Camper's Summer Camp at Rotary's Camp Florida.
Karina, 15, is the younger sister of Karla, who is currently on treatment. Our philosophy is that the whole family is diagnosed and siblings are included in all 1 Voice programs. Karina is an honor student, bilingual and assists with our Spanish speaking patients as a camp sounselor at the Happy Campers Summer Camp pgrogram.
Both painting were painted at Rotary's Camp Florida.
These items were donated by 1 Voice Tampa
The 1Voice Foundation (based in Tampa, FL) is a non-profit organization supporting pediatric cancer families through over 20 free programs, including the 1Voice Academy, the first U.S. school designed specifically for children with cancer. They also fund private pediatric cancer research for a leukemia vaccine
Starting bid
One bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon, Four Glencairn Glasses with Propagation Tasting Board, $100 Propagation Whiskey Bar and Kitchen Gift Card.
Whiskey Bar and Kitchen.
Value $500.
Donated by The Rotary Club of Plant City and Propagation
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