Rotary Club Of Tampa Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

This great cabin can sleep 2-4 people.

One bedroom get-away on secluded Little Gasparilla Island, just 1.5 hours south of Tampa.

Bring your boat or use the taxi service (fee) at Eldred's Marina for the ride over to the island. This beautiful water front paradise will be yours for a lovely long weekend! Walk on the beach, kayak and peace & quiet await you.

Guests will be asked to provide a damage secrity deposit of $200. which will be returned upon departure. Cleaning fee is $150.

Must be used before 12/20/2026

Holidays excluded.





Value $1,000

Donated by Carolyn Wilkinson