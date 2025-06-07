Rotary Club of The Greater Poconos Memberships Dues
Rotary Club of The Greater Poconos Membership Dues
$125
Renews yearly on: June 20
Payment of 1/2 of $250 annual Rotary Club of The Greater Poconos membership dues, Rotary International, Rotary District 7410 dues and 1/2 year of the "Rotary" magazine subscription.
New Rotary Club of The Greater Poconos Membership Dues
$300
Renews yearly on: June 20
Payment of $250 Rotary Club of The Greater Poconos annual membership dues and $50 New Member Application Fee. Also includes annual dues to Rotary International and Rotary District 7410, and 1 year "Rotary" magazine subscription.
Rotary Club of The Greater Poconos Corporate Member Dues
$1,000
Renews yearly on: June 20
Payment of $1000 Rotary Club of The Greater Poconos annual Corporate Member Dues. Also includes annual dues to Rotary International and Rotary District 7410, and 1 year "Rotary" magazine subscription.
