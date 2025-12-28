Rotary Club of Westford, MA

Offered by

Rotary Club of Westford, MA

About this shop

Rotary Club of Westford, MA's Super Bowl Raffle #'s 51-100

SQUARE #51
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #52
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #53
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #54
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #56
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #57
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #58
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #59
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #60
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #61
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #62
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #63
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #64
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #65
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #66
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #67
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #68
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE # 69
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE #70
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 71
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

 

SQUARE 72
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 73
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 74
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 75
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 76
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 77
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 78
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 79
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 80
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 81
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 82
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 83
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 84
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 85
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 86
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 87
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 88
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 89
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 92
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 93
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 94
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 95
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 96
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 97
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 98
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 99
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

SQUARE 100
$25

Location of scores will be randomly selected once all squares are sold.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Westford, MA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!