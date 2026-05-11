Rotary Club of Weston 2026 Food & Wine Festival

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About this event
Grants entry at 7 PM to the event with access to main event amenities and activities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.
Grants premium entry at 6 PM with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.
Grants entry at 7 PM to the event with access to main event amenities and activities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.
Grants premium entry at 6 PM with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.
$
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