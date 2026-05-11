ROTARY CLUB OF WESTON

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ROTARY CLUB OF WESTON

About this event

Rotary Club of Weston 2026 Food & Wine Festival

16690 Saddle Club Rd

Weston, FL 33326, USA

Main Event (Early Bird)
$125
Available until Jul 31

Grants entry at 7 PM to the event with access to main event amenities and activities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.

VIP Experience (Early Bird)
$210
Available until Jul 31

Grants premium entry at 6 PM with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.

Main Event
$150

Grants entry at 7 PM to the event with access to main event amenities and activities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.

VIP Experience
$250

Grants premium entry at 6 PM with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Each ticket allows one entry and is not refundable.

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