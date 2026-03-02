Rotary Club of Yelm

Offered by

Rotary Club of Yelm

About the memberships

Rotary Club of Yelm's Memberships

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Yelm

$

Membership Annual
$300

No expiration

Annual membership from July 1 to June 30

Membership Annual 2nd Family Member
$250

No expiration

Annual membership from July 1 to June 30
2nd Family Member

Membership - 6 months
$150

No expiration

6 Month membership from July 1 to December 31

6 month 2nd Family member
$125

No expiration

6 Month membership from July 1 to December 31

2nd Family member

Shameless Plug card
$30

No expiration

$25 will be donated to the Rotary Foundation in your name.

You will have 25 shameless plugs available to use at our meetings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!