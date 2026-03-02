Rotary Club of Yelm's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
$
No expiration
Annual membership from July 1 to June 30
No expiration
Annual membership from July 1 to June 30
2nd Family Member
No expiration
6 Month membership from July 1 to December 31
No expiration
6 Month membership from July 1 to December 31
2nd Family member
No expiration
$25 will be donated to the Rotary Foundation in your name.
You will have 25 shameless plugs available to use at our meetings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!