Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island -- Change a Life ---Click * Bid !

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Barefoot luxury and sun-kissed bliss await on an escape to one of two upscale private villas in Tulum, Mexico. Unwind with a private swimming pool, open-air living spaces, and designer interiors, with private chef services and airport transfers available to enhance your stay. Discover the best of the Mayan Riviera with white sand beaches, downtown Tulum, and the region’s iconic ruins and cenotes in easy reach. 8 guests - 4 nights
Follow Link below for more information
https://luxgive.com/experience/tulum-reflections
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Follow your wanderlust to Whitefish for a breathtaking alpine retreat in a luxury modern penthouse. Unwind by the crackling central fireplace or soak up panoramic alpine views from your private hot tub. Hit the slopes of Whitefish Resort minutes away or discover endless alpine adventures in Glacier National Park. 6 guest- 4 nights
Follow link below https://luxgive.com/experience/whitefish-wanderlust
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Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable safari retreat to South Africa’s stunning Waterberg region. Discover luxury in the heart of the savannah with all-inclusive dining, a private terrace, and a shared swimming pool. Experience the magic of safari with two daily game drives included, and airport transfers and tent upgrades available. 2 guests-5 nights
Follow Link below for more information
https://luxgive.com/experience/safari-serenity
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Embrace the beauty of Alentejo with a stay in a breathtaking villa at a luxury boutique resort. Unwind surrounded by nature with a private pool, sun-kissed terrace, and exceptional resort amenities. Sample the best of Portugal's famed wine culture with an included winery tour, tasting, and lunch. 4 guests-6 nights
Follow link below for more information
https://luxgive.com/experience/timeless-portugal
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Starting bid
4 VIP Tickets including parking next to Stadium. Experience includes food, beverages, and adult beverages. Seating is on the Third Base Line which promises to keep you entertained for the entire "game"
Starting bid
2 VIP Tickets including parking next to Stadium. Experience includes food, beverages, and adult beverages. Seating is on the Third Base Line which promises to keep you entertained for the entire "game"
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