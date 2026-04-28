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Rotary Club Of Hilton Head Island Charitable Foundation

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Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island -- Change a Life ---Click * Bid !

Tulum Reflections item
Tulum Reflections item
Tulum Reflections item
Tulum Reflections
$3,300

Starting bid

Barefoot luxury and sun-kissed bliss await on an escape to one of two upscale private villas in Tulum, Mexico. Unwind with a private swimming pool, open-air living spaces, and designer interiors, with private chef services and airport transfers available to enhance your stay. Discover the best of the Mayan Riviera with white sand beaches, downtown Tulum, and the region’s iconic ruins and cenotes in easy reach. 8 guests - 4 nights


Follow Link below for more information

https://luxgive.com/experience/tulum-reflections


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Whitefish Wonderlust item
Whitefish Wonderlust item
Whitefish Wonderlust item
Whitefish Wonderlust
$4,650

Starting bid

Follow your wanderlust to Whitefish for a breathtaking alpine retreat in a luxury modern penthouse. Unwind by the crackling central fireplace or soak up panoramic alpine views from your private hot tub. Hit the slopes of Whitefish Resort minutes away or discover endless alpine adventures in Glacier National Park. 6 guest- 4 nights


Follow link below https://luxgive.com/experience/whitefish-wanderlust


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Safari Serenity item
Safari Serenity item
Safari Serenity item
Safari Serenity
$4,500

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable safari retreat to South Africa’s stunning Waterberg region. Discover luxury in the heart of the savannah with all-inclusive dining, a private terrace, and a shared swimming pool. Experience the magic of safari with two daily game drives included, and airport transfers and tent upgrades available. 2 guests-5 nights


Follow Link below for more information

https://luxgive.com/experience/safari-serenity


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Timeless Portugal item
Timeless Portugal item
Timeless Portugal item
Timeless Portugal
$6,500

Starting bid

Embrace the beauty of Alentejo with a stay in a breathtaking villa at a luxury boutique resort. Unwind surrounded by nature with a private pool, sun-kissed terrace, and exceptional resort amenities. Sample the best of Portugal's famed wine culture with an included winery tour, tasting, and lunch. 4 guests-6 nights


Follow link below for more information

https://luxgive.com/experience/timeless-portugal


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4 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th item
4 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th item
4 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th item
4 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th
$650

Starting bid

4 VIP Tickets including parking next to Stadium. Experience includes food, beverages, and adult beverages. Seating is on the Third Base Line which promises to keep you entertained for the entire "game"

2 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th item
2 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th item
2 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th item
2 VIP Tickets -Savannah Banana vs The Firefighters July 30th
$325

Starting bid

2 VIP Tickets including parking next to Stadium. Experience includes food, beverages, and adult beverages. Seating is on the Third Base Line which promises to keep you entertained for the entire "game"

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