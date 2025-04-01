Rotary District 5890's Night at the Astro's Silent Auction
On the Field Batting Practice Pass-Must have a ticket
$500
Attention Houston Astros Fans! ⚾💙
Ever dreamed of getting up close to batting practice, chatting with your favorite 'Stro, or scoring an autograph? Here’s your chance!
🔥 On-the-Field Batting Practice Pass 🔥
📅 Monday, April 28th | 3 PM
🏟️ Exclusive Access – Just You & the Astros!
This one-of-a-kind experience goes to the highest bidder, with all proceeds benefiting The Rotary Foundation Annual Fund. Must have a ticket to get into the game
🔹 Bid high. Give big. Make memories! 🔹
On the Field Batting Practice Pass-Must have a ticket
$500
Astros Fans—This is Your Moment!
Ever dreamed of stepping onto the field during batting practice, chatting with your favorite Astro, or walking away with an autograph? Here’s your shot at an unforgettable, up-close experience!
On Monday, April 28th at 3 PM, you won’t be in the stands—you’ll be on the field as the Astros take their swings. Watch the action from just feet away, soak in the sights and sounds, and maybe even exchange a few words with the players.
This exclusive opportunity goes to the highest bidder, and every dollar supports The Rotary Foundation Annual Fund. Don’t just watch the game—be part of it. Bid now and make it happen! Must have a ticket to get into the game
