Rotary Feud Trivia Game Night

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments

🍷 Wine tasting

🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game

🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening

👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.