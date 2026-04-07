Rotary Club of Bloomingdale-Roselle

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Bloomingdale-Roselle

About this event

Rotary Feud Trivia Game Night

172 S Circle Ave

Bloomingdale, IL 60108, USA

🎬 The Outsiders
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🎂 Sixteen Candles
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

📚 The Breakfast Club
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🕶 Risky Business
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🎀 Pretty in Pink
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

👶 Adventures in Babysitting
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🔥 St. Elmo’s Fire
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🚲 E.T.
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🚔 Police Academy
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

💵 Trading Places
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🎄 A Christmas Story
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🚂 Planes, Trains & Automobiles
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🚗 National Lampoon’s Vacation
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🎅 Christmas Vacation
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

💃 Dirty Dancing
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🛥 Overboard
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🎷 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🐉 The NeverEnding Story
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

⚾ Field of Dreams
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🏫 Fast Times at Ridgemont High
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🐕 Turner & Hooch
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🎶 Footloose
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

👶 Three Men and a Baby
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

👨‍👩‍👧 Parenthood
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

👻 Ghostbusters
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

⚔ The Princess Bride
$50

Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!

Each ticket includes:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.

🎬 Director’s Cut - Create-Your-Own ’80s Team Table
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Create-Your-Own ’80s Team Table (Full Table)
Got a favorite ’80s movie, band, or pop culture reference? Reserve a full team table and create your own totally rad team name. Your group will play together during the Family Feud–style game.

Includes seats for your entire team of 6 and the chance to show off your best ’80s creativity, plus:

🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District

Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.


Rotary may lightly edit the team name for clarity or appropriateness if needed.

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