Rotary Feud Trivia Game Night

About this event
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Pick your favorite movie & join that team for the Family Feud showdown!
Each ticket includes:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Create-Your-Own ’80s Team Table (Full Table)
Got a favorite ’80s movie, band, or pop culture reference? Reserve a full team table and create your own totally rad team name. Your group will play together during the Family Feud–style game.
Includes seats for your entire team of 6 and the chance to show off your best ’80s creativity, plus:
🍴 Appetizers and light refreshments
🍷 Wine tasting
🎤 Live emcee–led Family Feud–style trivia game
🎟 Raffles and prizes throughout the evening
👶 Free childcare provided by the Bloomingdale Park District
Costumes are encouraged but not required — come ready to have fun and cheer on your team.
Rotary may lightly edit the team name for clarity or appropriateness if needed.
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