Greenville Rotary

Hosted by

Greenville Rotary

About this event

Rotary Golf Tournament - 21 May 2026

216 Country Club Dr

Greenville, NC 27834, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition as Tournament Sponsor | 1 Team Entry Included | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition as Tournament Sponsor | 1 Team Entry Included | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster

Golf Sponsor
$750

Course Signage | 1 Team Entry Included | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Signage on Par 3 Green

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Signage on Par 5 Fairway

Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Player Cart Signage

Hole Sponsor
$250

Signage on Tee of Sponsored Hole

Team Entry Only
$500

Golf for one 4-person team | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster

Individual
$125

Single Entry (Will be added to a team) | Player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster

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