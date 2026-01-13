Rotary Golf Tournament - 21 May 2026

About this event
Recognition as Tournament Sponsor | 1 Team Entry Included | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster
Recognition as Tournament Sponsor | 1 Team Entry Included | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster
Course Signage | 1 Team Entry Included | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster
Signage on Par 3 Green
Signage on Par 5 Fairway
Player Cart Signage
Signage on Tee of Sponsored Hole
Golf for one 4-person team | Each player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster
Single Entry (Will be added to a team) | Player receives lunch, 2 mulligans, 1 tee buster
$
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