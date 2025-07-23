Texas Hold 'Em Charity Poker Tournament

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About this event
Each Player Seat will start with 2,000 in player chips. Add-ons and re-buy will be available. All Players will receive a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and will be served heavy appetizers. Non-Cash Prizes will be awarded to the Final Table players!
NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.
Come watch the fun! Limited spectator tickets available due to capacity at venue.
Each spectator ticket holder will receive:
NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.
This item is used to registered for our player waiting list in the event the Player Seats have sold out.
Registering for the waitlist does NOT INCLUDE food or raffle tickets. Space permitting, you may have access to the cash bar and watch the tournament.
PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.
If you register for our waiting list, you may show up to the event. If there are no-shows or cancellations, you may be able to register shortly after the tournament has begun.
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