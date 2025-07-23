Texas Hold 'Em Charity Poker Tournament

This item is used to registered for our player waiting list in the event the Player Seats have sold out.





Registering for the waitlist does NOT INCLUDE food or raffle tickets. Space permitting, you may have access to the cash bar and watch the tournament.





PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.





If you register for our waiting list, you may show up to the event. If there are no-shows or cancellations, you may be able to register shortly after the tournament has begun.