Rotary Club of Downtown Ormond Beach

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Downtown Ormond Beach

About this event

Texas Hold 'Em Charity Poker Tournament

75 N Halifax Dr

Ormond Beach, FL 32176, USA

Player Seat
$100

Each Player Seat will start with 2,000 in player chips. Add-ons and re-buy will be available. All Players will receive a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and will be served heavy appetizers. Non-Cash Prizes will be awarded to the Final Table players!


NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.

Spectator (NON-PLAYER)
$50

Come watch the fun! Limited spectator tickets available due to capacity at venue.


Each spectator ticket holder will receive:

  • Entry to the Event
  • Appetizers
  • Cash bar

NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.

Player Waiting List
Free

This item is used to registered for our player waiting list in the event the Player Seats have sold out.


Registering for the waitlist does NOT INCLUDE food or raffle tickets. Space permitting, you may have access to the cash bar and watch the tournament.


PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.


If you register for our waiting list, you may show up to the event. If there are no-shows or cancellations, you may be able to register shortly after the tournament has begun.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Downtown Ormond Beach

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