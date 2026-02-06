2026 Rotary Roast & Toast

Hosted by
About this event
Reserved dinner seating for ten at a private table with sponsor recognition during the event, in all event signage, and in the printed program.
Reserved dinner seating for ten at a private table with sponsor recognition in all event signage and printed program.
Reserved dinner seating for eight with sponsor recognition in all event signage and printed program.
Reserved dinner seating for six with sponsor recognition in printed program.
Reserved dinner seating for four with sponsor recognition in printed program.
Reserved dinner seating for two with sponsor recognition in printed program.
Includes dinner seating for one (1) at single ticket-holder tables.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!