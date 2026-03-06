Rotary Club of Sanford Breakfast

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Sanford Breakfast

About this event

Sales closed

Rotary Sets Sail 2026!

433 N Palmetto Ave

Sanford, FL 32771, USA

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Sanford Breakfast

$

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Pontoon Boat Sponsor
$75

Sponsor receives recognition at event and logo displayed. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]

Speed Boat Sponsor
$150

Sponsor receives recognition at event, logo displayed and 5 door prize raffle tickets. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]

Yacht Boat Sponsor
$250

Sponsor receives recognition at event, logo displayed and 10 door prize raffle tickets. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]

Cruise Ship Sponsor
$500

Sponsor receives recognition at event, logo displayed and 20 door prize raffle tickets. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]

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