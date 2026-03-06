Rotary Sets Sail 2026!

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Sponsor receives recognition at event and logo displayed. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]
Sponsor receives recognition at event, logo displayed and 5 door prize raffle tickets. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]
Sponsor receives recognition at event, logo displayed and 10 door prize raffle tickets. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]
Sponsor receives recognition at event, logo displayed and 20 door prize raffle tickets. Please email logo and company information to [email protected]
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